Western Kentucky opens its first fall practice under Tyson Helton on Wednesday morning with position battles at key positions to sort through.
The top priority is finding who will play quarterback in Helton’s system that the coach promises will bring an exciting product similar to WKU’s record-setting days in 2015 and 2016. Beyond quarterback, Helton said he’ll watch closely the competition at running back and wide receiver. Defensively, WKU is replacing its top two tacklers at linebacker.
“Our guys are well-trained and there’s a couple of positions where we’ll still compete,” Helton said at WKU’s Media Day event on Tuesday. “Quarterback position being one of them and there’s a lot of young guys that will be part of the team we need to evaluate and see. We’ll give those guys a lot of early reps to see where they can help us in the season.”
Here’s a breakdown of the top position battles to watch for WKU this fall:
Quarterback
Helton said he’ll plan to name a starting quarterback about a week and a half before the Hilltoppers’ season opener against Central Arkansas on Aug. 29. It’s a four-way battle between redshirt junior Steven Duncan, redshirt sophomore Davis Shanley, redshirt freshman Kevaris Thomas and graduate transfer Ty Storey from Arkansas.
Duncan (6-foot-4, 230 pounds) had the most experience for the Hilltoppers last season by completing 108-of-187 pass attempts for 1,071 yards and nine touchdowns in nine games – five starts. Shanley (6-1, 190) started four games – played in nine – and completed 68 percent of his passes for 942 yards. Thomas (6-4, 250) appeared in three games but retained his redshirt status through the year.
Storey (6-2, 225) played 530 snaps over 10 games for Arkansas last season and threw for 1,584 yards.
Offensive coordinator and WKU quarterbacks coach Bryan Ellis offered assessments on all four quarterbacks.
On Shanley: “Got the bulk of the reps last year. Really athletic and has a quick trigger. Really smart kid.”
On Duncan: “Big arm. Really big kid and impressive physically. I thought he showed a lot of toughness. I thought there were times last year when he got beat up a little bit and for the most part he got up every time. That’s part of the quarterback position and others believing in that guy because he’s always there.”
On Thomas: “He’s another kid that’s impressive physically. Got a big arm, got to continue to learn how to play quarterback but there’s a lot of positives there.”
On Storey: “Ty has a lot of film from Arkansas. He’s another one, I kind of felt for him watching his junior film of the beating he took. He got hit a lot and got up and there’s something to be said for that.”
Running back
WKU doesn’t have the featured, every down running back just yet. Four to five from that position will compete in an offense designed to spread the ball around evenly.
“You’d love to have a featured back,” Helton said. “I don’t think we have a featured back and that’s OK. We have four to five guys we feel good about that are solid guys and they all have different skill traits, too.
“I don’t want to say we’re a running back by committee, but today I don’t have a set guy that is our work horse.”
Redshirt sophomore Joshua Samuel was that player last year with 120 carries for 641 yards. Graduated back D’Andre Ferby had the second-most carries from that position with 62 and sophomore Gino Appleberry had 56 rushing attempts.
The other running backs include redshirt junior Gaej Walker, redshirt sophomores Jakairi Moses and KeShawn McClendon and redshirt senior Marcelis Logan. Quinton Baker is also back with the program after a one-year stay at FCS Portland State. The Ashland native played two years at WKU before he was dismissed from the team by former coach Mike Sanford.
Freshman Tre Bass, a Franklin-Simpson alum, is also on the roster as a walk-on.
“The coaching staff will narrow it down to one or two guys, but all of our backs offer something different to the table,” Samuel said. “One is shifty, one is quick and one is powerful, so we all bring something different.”
Wide receiver
Seniors Lucky Jackson and Quin Jernighan lead a group of 14 receivers this fall. WKU lost just one wide out from last year’s team and adds six freshmen.
Glasgow native Dalvin Smith has been moved over to tight end after playing the spring at receiver. Manny Allen enrolled early and played through spring practice, but the 6-2, 185-pound receiver entered the NCAA’s Transfer Portal. He’s still with the team, but Helton offered short response regarding Allen’s status.
“We’ll have to wait and see with Manny,” Helton said. “The biggest thing I said when I took this job is about player development. That’s my number one goal for Manny and we’ll see where that goes. I’ll just leave it at that for now.”
Other freshmen Helton and receivers coach Chris Chestnut will evaluate are Jeremiah Falls, Oliver Parker, Tyler Smith, Dayton Wade and Terez Traynor, a Louisville native who redshirted last season.
Other returners are redshirt senior Marcus Floyd, juniors Xavier Lane, Jahcour Pearson and Jacquez Sloan. Sophomore Garland LaFrance moved to wide receiver after playing last year at running back.
Linebacker
Perhaps the most depleted position, WKU is replacing its two leading tacklers from 2018 at the linebacker position. Nick Holt left for Purdue as a graduate transfer, Masai Whyte graduated and the team’s top returner at linebacker, Eli Brown, could miss most of the season with an injury sustained in the spring.
To counter, WKU moved Kyle Bailey from safety back to his old position and added two transfers in Malik Staples and Jaden Hunter. Staples transfers from Louisville and will be immediately eligible while Helton said Hunter, a Georgia transfer, is still awaiting for an eligibility update from the NCAA.
“There’s a lot of youth there at the position and not a ton of reps, but I do like where we’re headed in that position,” Helton said.
Other linebackers vying for playing time in Clayton White’s 4-2-5 defense are FCS transfers Clay Davis and Damon Lowe. Redshirt junior Demetrius Cain moved from defensive tackle to linebacker.
Defensive coordinator Clayton White said linebacker attrition has been a challenge to the continuity of the roster.
“At times it’s challenging because as a coach and a staff, you have to start over with some guys,” White said. “You do that every offseason but you don’t go all the way back. We’ve had to really dive into our coaches and details and make sure those guys understood the defense from the ground up, so now they can go out and flourish and be themselves.”
Safety
Drell Greene and DeAndre Farris started all 12 games at the two safety positions last season. With their departures to graduation, redshirt junior Devon Key will move into one of those roles alongside junior Antwon Kincade.
Russellville native CoCo Darden, Roger Cray and Dionte Ruffin were in the defensive back rotation at corner. Redshirt freshman Beanie Bishop and junior college transfer Trae Meadows will also compete for consistent playing time. Overall, the defensive backs unit has 16 returners.
“Defensive side of the ball, I feel good about where we’re at and where our depth is,” Helton said. “In the secondary, probably need to take a look at some of those younger guys as well with situations and things we’ll get in our nickel packages and some of those things. We’ll look at younger guys and current players to move guys around in case we get injuries and all that stuff.”
