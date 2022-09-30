Two of the nation’s statistical passing leaders will face off this weekend in Bowling Green.
Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed and Troy quarterback Gunnar Watson are both among the top 10 in passing yards this season entering Saturday’s 6 p.m. game at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
For Reed, improvements have come each game. The West Florida transfer played at the Division II level successfully – including a national title in 2019 – before making the step up in competition.
“He’s right on track with his development,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “He’s got a lot of great football ahead of him. He has, by no means, played his best football game. He knows that and I know that. We work hard on those things every week. (Co-offensive coordinator Ben) Arbuckle’s done a fantastic job of bringing him to this point.
“Austin, to this date, if you look at the four games we’ve played, he’s doing what I thought he would do. I have high expectations for the quarterback position, but he’s going to continue to develop and I think his best football is still ahead of him for sure. There’s some things we’re working on with him continuously and he’s such a smart guy and he works so hard at it that I know some of the things we want to see him do, we’re going to see pretty soon for sure.”
Reed ranks eighth in the country with 1,257 yards passing this season and eighth in completions per game with 26.25. His 14 passing touchdowns are fourth nationally – WKU is sixth nationally in scoring at 47.5 points per game and 11th in total offense at 508.8 yards per game – and his 175.73 efficiency is 13th.
The main knock on the gunslinger, as Helton calls him, entering the year was his completion percentage. In 2021 with West Florida, he only connected on 54.8% of his passes. In his first game with the Hilltoppers, he completed just 57.6%, but has since quieted any doubters. He ranks 10th nationally at 73.4%, and fifth among those who have attempted more than 100 passes this season. He’s averaging over 12 yards per completion and 8.83 yards per pass attempt – the 29th-best mark nationally.
“He’s gotten more comfortable,” Arbuckle said. “He’s gotten more comfortable at this level of ball, he’s gotten more comfortable around his teammates in live-game action and he’s put in the work. He needs to continue to put in the work because him and I know there’s a lot of things he can do a lot better, but as far as getting the ball where it needs to go and getting it to who it needs to, he’s doing a really, really good job of that. It’s just starting to come more natural to him. Again, I think it’s just a testament to how hard he has worked.”
The Hilltoppers put up a program FBS-era record 73 points in a shutout win over FIU its last game to bounce back from an overtime loss at Indiana. In a shortened day, Reed earned the game ball by throwing for 381 yards and five touchdowns on 30-of-35 passing – 85.7%.
“He’s definitely settling in. He’s getting more comfortable in there, making more checks and more reads, he’s getting the ball exactly where it needs to go and his QBR continues to increase,” said receiver Malachi Corley, who has caught five touchdowns from Reed. “He’s really putting the ball on the money for us and we’re going up and making plays for him out there. He’s really building. He’s going to be something special before the season’s over.”
WKU has also put together back-to-back 200-yard rushing games, and will face a tough Troy (2-2) defense allowing just 21 points per game.
“Really high-octane offense,” Troy coach Jon Sumrall told reporters Monday. “ … Really impressed with them personnel-wise and also impressed with how they run the offense. Tyson Helton, the head coach, is an offensive guy and they challenge you. Very similar structurally from what we saw from Ole Miss from an offensive standpoint in Week 1 and how they run the offense. Huge challenge for our defensive guys this week.”
Reed’s counterpart has also put up some big passing numbers this fall.
Watson, Troy’s 6-foot-3, 205-pound junior quarterback, is ninth nationally with 1,249 passing yards in games against Ole Miss, Alabama A&M, Appalachian State and Marshall. He’s thrown five touchdowns and has five interceptions on the season, after starting a combined 16 games the previous two seasons for the Trojans.
“I think they’re going to be committed to the run and try to suck you down in there and then throw the ball over your head,” Helton said. “I think their skill players are good. I think the two receivers – (Jabre Barber) and (Tez Johnson) – they can go and they do a nice job of their schemes of getting those guys open. I think the quarterback has good anticipation with the football. He gets the ball out of his hands. I think the offensive schemes that they run really lend to his strengths and what they do and they just try to keep you off balance more than anything.”
Barber has 20 catches for 308 yards and a touchdown to lead a team with five players that have over 150 yards receiving so far. The Trojans also have Jarret Doege – who spent the spring and part of fall camp at WKU – on their roster as a backup quarterback. Troy’s 66 yards rushing per game are 126th of 131 FBS teams, however, and its 23 points per game are tied for 104th. The Trojans are coming off a win over Marshall in which their only touchdown was a defensive score – Troy ranks 126th in red zone offense nationally.
WKU is coming off its first shutout since 2011, and is allowing just 19.25 points per game – its best mark through four games during its FBS era. The Hilltoppers are allowing just 337 yards per game – 108 rushing and 229 passing – and their 13 turnovers gained are third nationally.
“It starts with stopping the run – we’ve got to stop the run – then we can’t give up the explosive plays in the passing game,” Helton said. “Last week against Marshall they had some explosive plays in the passing game. They’ll go the distance. It’s nothing for this team to have long drives, 7-minute drives and try to limit your possessions. We’ve got to get off the field defensively.
“ … They match up well with us, we match up well with them. I think it’s two very similar football teams that are going to play each other this week.”
Troy leads they all-time series 9-2-1, but the two haven’t played since they were Sun Belt opponents in 2013. Saturday’s game will be streamed on ESPN+.{&end}