Western Kentucky will try to keep momentum going late in the season, but will have a tough task this weekend.
The Hilltoppers will face their first SEC foe since 2019 when they travel to Auburn to face the Tigers in a 3 p.m. game Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium after picking up back-to-back wins to become bowl eligible.
“We’re a process group. I say all the time a Tuesday’s a Tuesday, a Wednesday’s a Wednesday. Everybody knows what to expect each day. We try to focus on ourselves more than anything and what we need to do to win games,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “As you get closer to game time and things like that, I think the excitement does grow and that’s the beauty of college football – you look forward to these types of games. We don’t talk about it much – we just go throughout the process, but I know our guys will be excited come Saturday for the opportunity.”
The Tigers (4-6) have struggled this season, but snapped a five-game skid last weekend with a 13-10 victory over Texas A&M in the second game under interim head coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams – head coach Bryan Harsin was fired after Auburn’s Oct. 29 loss to Arkansas in the middle of his second year at the helm.
“They’re playing with a lot of pride, a lot of effort right now. I think they’re a rejuvenated bunch,” Helton said. “It’s so hard. I’ve been a part of staffs that you lose your head coach and there’s a lot of what ifs and you don’t know what’s going to happen. Just to see that football team rally the past two weeks like they have and the passion they’re playing with says a lot about them and that program and the pride that they have. We expect to get their best game for sure.”
Auburn’s offense is run heavy behind Tank Bigsby, who has 790 yards and eight touchdowns on 146 attempts – Helton says “he’s what an Auburn running back should be.”
Quarterback Robby Ashford is second of the team in rushing with 549 yards and five touchdowns on 127 attempts. The Oregon transfer has thrown for 1,434 yards and six touchdowns on 104-of-208 passing with seven interceptions.
The Tigers average 377.2 yards per game – 189.9 on the ground and 187.3 through the air.
The Hilltoppers (7-4) have the top scoring defense in Conference USA at 21.2 points allowed per game, and a big reason for that comes from their ability to create turnovers. WKU entered the week as the nation’s leader in forced turnovers with 30, defensive touchdowns with six and interceptions with 17. WKU’s 13 fumble recoveries are second, and its plus-13 turnover margin is third.
““You’ve got to have a lot of people at the ball,” WKU defensive coordinator Tyson Summers said. “Their running backs are elite – they are. They’ve got two or three backs in my opinion that can play anywhere or do anything – guys that are going to be NFL guys, for sure, and they play real well.
“A lot of credit goes to their offensive line. They have a lot of different runs, big run scheme and kind of what we talk about all the time – you’ve heard me say it in here – they can hit singles, they can hit doubles. I mean, these guys are home-run hitters and they can do it with simple schemes and they can do it with mathematical schemes at the same time. It’s going to be a real challenge for us like it is week in and week out.”
Auburn is tied for 87th out of 131 FBS teams defensively with 28.8 points allowed per game, while WKU enters with the 15th-best scoring defense nationally at 37.9 points per game behind quarterback Austin Reed – the second-leading passer in the country with 3,550 yards this season.
The Hilltoppers have had no trouble scoring the past two weeks, putting up 59 and 45 points in victories over Charlotte and Rice after a disappointing showing against North Texas that marked the fourth time in a five-game stretch WKU failed to hit the 30-point mark.
The biggest difference has been cleaning up penalties. WKU was the most penalized team in C-USA leading into the Charlotte game, but haven’t had an offensive penalty the last two weeks.
The two wins have been in front of small crowds, however – there were 10,127 at Houchens-Smith Stadium last week and 10,857 at Jerry Richardson Stadium the week before. Despite Auburn’s struggles this season, Jordan-Hare Stadium has had announced attendances of over 83,000 for every game this season.
“It all just comes down to the focus aspect,” WKU co-offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said. “Really just getting the call out there to the guys and then Austin being good and vocal, that way everyone can hear what’s going on and honing in and locking in and waiting to hear Austin with the cadence.
“We shouldn’t have that problem. The guys have gotten so much better at it, work really, really hard at it, so it all just comes down to focusing. When those guys are dialed in and focused on each play, we don’t have problems. That’s what it’s going to take.”
Saturday’s matchup will be the latest nonconference game for WKU since 2019 in the first year under Helton, which was also the last time the Hilltoppers have faced off against an SEC opponent. That season, WKU went to Arkansas and dismantled the Razorbacks 45-19. That win was the last time the Hilltoppers have beat a Power Five program – they fell in the opener to Louisville in 2020, lost to both Indiana and Michigan State last year and had the loss to Indiana earlier this year since then.
WKU has faced Auburn twice before, with losses in both games. The last game came in 2005, when the Hilltoppers fell on the road 37-14.
Auburn is a 5.5-point favorite for Saturday’s game, which will be broadcast on SEC Network.{&end}