Western Kentucky will try to get back on track this weekend in an important Conference USA matchup.
The Hilltoppers aim to snap a two-game skid Saturday when they head to Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro, Tenn., to take on Middle Tennessee in a 2:30 p.m. 100 Miles of Hate rivalry matchup.
“I’ve just heard that we don’t like them and they don’t like us. I’m a WKU player, so I don’t like MTSU at all. That’s kind of my thoughts on it right now. I don’t know too much about them – I’ve heard about them and stuff like that through this rivalry,” WKU first-year quarterback Austin Reed said. “For me, it’s just getting this win this week, winning a big Conference USA game, getting back over .500 in Conference USA and getting back in the win column in that department. Obviously the rivalry is going to be fun, but it’s most importantly winning the game.”
WKU (3-3 overall, 1-1 C-USA) has fallen against Troy and at UTSA the past two games, while Middle Tennessee (3-3, 0-2) has had back-to-back losses against UTSA and UAB – the top two teams in the C-USA preseason predicted order of finish – after knocking off a ranked Miami team on the road.
The Hilltoppers will try to get back to scoring like they have become accustomed to since the start of the 2021 season. Before the Troy loss, WKU had 18 straight games of scoring 30 points or more, but were limited to 27 and 28 against the Trojans and Roadrunners, respectively.
“First thing is we need to try to score one more point than the other team,” WKU co-offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said. “I thought our guys played really, really tough offensively, defensively and special teams. I thought everybody played really hard with a winning effort for sure. We just have to eliminate some mental errors and try to make a few more plays down the field.”
WKU has still moved the ball in those losses – it had 481 yards in San Antonio, for example. The Hilltoppers are second in C-USA at 496.8 yards per game, and still lead the league in scoring at 40.8 points per game. Reed is one of three quarterbacks in the country to have thrown for 2,000 yards or more so far this season, and on Wednesday he was named to the Maxwell Award watch list.
“Fired up about this week’s game,” Middle Tennessee head coach Rick Stockstill told reporters Monday. “Western Kentucky is a really talented team. They had a tough loss last week to San Antonio, but it’s a really explosive offense, they’ve got really good skill guys, they’ve got another transfer quarterback in from West Florida who’s done a really good job of running their offense. … We’ve got to do a better job of keeping the ball in front of us, we’ve got to do a better job of getting their skill guys down. They’ve got an experienced football team.”
Middle Tennessee is allowing 31 points and 423.7 yards per game – both marks are in the middle of the pack in C-USA – but has shown big-play ability. The Blue Raiders lead C-USA with 3.2 sacks per game and are tied for first with WKU in turnover margin. Zaylin Wood leads Middle Tennessee with four sacks, while Marley Cook has 3.5 and Jordan Ferguson has three. Decorian Patterson has a league-high four interceptions. WKU could also see a shake-up on its offensive line after starting left tackle Mark Goode left last week’s game early with an injury.
The Blue Raiders entered last year’s meeting with similar strengths, but WKU turned the tables on their rivals. The Hilltoppers turned Middle Tennessee over seven times – six interceptions – on the way to a lopsided 48-21 win.
“We definitely want to be better than them at taking the ball away, but it starts with game-planning, it starts with practice and just playing our hardest,” WKU defensive tackle Brodric Martin said.
Middle Tennessee this season is averaging 29.8 points per game – the eighth-best mark in the 11-team C-USA – and 372 yards per game. Quarterback Chase Cunningham has thrown for 1,564 yards and nine touchdowns on 146-of-219 passing with four interceptions. Izaiah Gathings has caught the most passes for the Blue Raiders, while Jaylin Lane leads the team with 469 yards receiving and is one of four players with two touchdown receptions. The Blue Raiders are among the bottom in C-USA in rushing, averaging just 112.5 yards per game, while WKU has the top rushing defense. Frank Peasant leads Middle Tennessee with 345 yards and six touchdowns on 76 carries.
“Very explosive offense, up-tempo. Probably will be the fastest team from a tempo standpoint that we’ve played,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “The quarterback is a really good player. He’s really accurate with the football, he gets the ball out of his hands, he operates the system very, very well. They’ve got some very good skill players, some fast guys that are hard to cover. They do a good job also running the quarterback a little bit just to kind of keep you off balance.”
The Hilltoppers have allowed 374.8 yards per game – the fourth-best mark in C-USA – while allowing only 23.7 points on average. Only UAB’s 16.8 points allowed per game is better so far this season.
“First thing that jumps out to you is how fast they go, what their tempo is,” WKU defensive coordinator Tyson Summers said. “I think they’re one of the top tempo offenses in the country. The quarterback knows where to go, he knows when to check in and out of plays, what the box count is, what kind of coverages he’s seeing. … I think they’re playing well and I think going back, you’d be able to see some of the numbers they were able to put up versus Miami and the type of game plan they were able to put together, I think shows you what kind of offense they can be week in and week out.”
The rivalry series, which dates back to 1914, is tied 35-35-1. WKU has won six of the last seven meetings.
WKU is an eight-point favorite for the game, which is set to be streamed on ESPN+. WKU will follow Saturday’s game with a Friday night contest with UAB on Oct. 21 at Houchens-Smith Stadium.{&end}