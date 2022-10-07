Western Kentucky heads to San Antonio this weekend for a Conference USA championship game rematch.
The Hilltoppers are scheduled to face UTSA at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Alamodome, after falling to the Roadrunners twice last season – including a 49-41 decision in the league title game.
“It’s a big challenge, but a very familiar opponent that we’ve played multiple times and our guys are excited to get a chance,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “They’ve got a great place to play, we enjoy playing there, so we’re excited to have the opportunity to play them there.”
The two meetings last season brought a combined 188 points and 2,358 yards of offense. Saturday’s contest could see similar numbers – the over/under is 73.
WKU (3-2 overall, 1-0 C-USA) enters with the ninth-best scoring offense nationally at 43.4 points per game, while UTSA (3-2, 1-0) has averaged 38.6 points this season – tied for the 20th-best mark in the country. The Roadrunners rank ninth nationally with 500.8 yards per game and the Hilltoppers are 11th at 500 yards per game.
“We have to be really disciplined,” WKU linebacker Jaden Hunter said. “That’s every game, but with these guys it really comes down to the details like with the throwback passes, all the trick plays they run, the gimmicks they run, stuff like that. We’ve just got to be at our keys with them.”
The Roadrunners were picked to repeat as champions in the league’s preseason poll behind their high-powered offense led by quarterback Frank Harris. The 6-foot, 205-pound redshirt senior is coming off a performance in a 45-30 win at Middle Tennessee in which he broke the school’s single-game and career passing records to earn his third C-USA Offensive Player of the Week honors of the season. Harris leads the nation in total offense, accounting for 383.4 yards per game. He has passed for 1,724 yards and 12 touchdowns on 131-of-189 passing with four interceptions – three last week against Middle Tennessee – and has rushed for 193 yards and four scores on 42 attempts.
Harris has been under pressure with some injuries along UTSA’s offensive line – he’s faced pressure on dropbacks the ninth-most times in the FBS this season – but despite that has been sacked just 11 times. WKU – which has the second-best scoring defense in C-USA at 22.2 points allowed per game – has recorded 14 sacks in five games and has been credited with 21 quarterback hurries.
“I think one of the big things is you sit there and you look at it, and he has gotten a lot of pressure this year, but he hasn’t gotten a lot of people to get him down,” WKU defensive coordinator Tyson Summers said. “Some of that is how to tackle effectively, how to tackle smartly – those kinds of things – and some of it is what you’re coming with. Obviously we’re always trying to look for certain protections and set those things up and set our guys up to be in a good position to create pressure and put pressure on quarterbacks.
“I think he’s seen a decent amount, but I think he’s been able to step up to the challenges and hurt people with it as well.”
UTSA also has a three-headed monster for him to target with Zakhari Franklin, Joshua Cephus and De’Corian Clark, who have combined to catch 108 passes for 1,550 yards and 14 touchdowns.
The Roadrunners had to replace star running back Sincere McCormick from last year’s championship team, and are led on the ground by Brenden Brady – he’s rushed for 304 yards and four touchdowns on 79 attempts.
“I think it’s the same thing we’ve kind of been preaching all year. Our goal each week is to get nine knockouts,” Summers said. “For us, what that means is you have a fourth-down stop – any combination of a fourth-down stop or three-and-out – make them kick a field goal and then get a takeaway. That’s kind of our ratio for how to win football games, is to get to that number. Really, we’re trying to get to 75% of our possessions with that.”
WKU is coming off a 34-27 loss to Troy, which snapped a streak of 18 consecutive games of putting up 30 points or more. Bailey Zappe led the Hilltopper offense in last year’s two meetings, but is now playing with the NFL’s Patriots, and Austin Reed has followed in his footsteps with 1,669 yards and 17 touchdowns on 144-of-200 passing with four picks. Daewood Davis has been his top target, catching 34 passes for 476 yards and four touchdowns, while a slew of others – like Michael Mathison, Malachi Corley and Jaylen Hall – have posted big games this season as well.
The Hilltoppers have averaged 147.8 yards rushing per game with back-to-back 200-yard games before rushing for just 64 yards against Troy last weekend. Kye Robichaux leads the ground attack with 315 yards and a touchdown on 47 carries.
UTSA allows an average of 34 points and 438 yards per game, and is coming off a game where safety and C-USA Preseason Defensive Player of the Year Rashad Wisdom was unavailable.
“It’s the same expectation as every drive – we want to finish in the end zone,” WKU co-offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said. “At the very end of it, we want to finish with points. Do we want a field goal? No, but we want to finish with points. Getting the ball in the end zone is key. I think it helps our defense out, it gives our defense confidence and same thing when the defense gets a stop for us, right? It gives us confidence to say, ‘OK let’s go. Defense is doing their job. Let’s do our job.’ Maximizing those possessions is huge because you only get so many of them.”
The Roadrunners hold a 2-1 lead in the all-time series after last season. UTSA is playing in its last season in C-USA before heading to the American Athletic Conference next season. A win would not only even the series, but would be the 600th in WKU program history.
UTSA is a 6 1/2-point favorite for Saturday’s game, which will be streamed on ESPN+.{&end}