Western Kentucky has shined for most of the season defensively, especially against the run, but the Hilltoppers will have a big task ahead this week.
WKU will meet a UAB team with one of the top rushing attacks in the country at 7 p.m. Friday at Houchens-Smith Stadium in a big Conference USA matchup.
“Coach (Bryant) Vincent’s a really good play-caller, so he’s going to take what you give him. If you load the box and stop the run, he’s going to throw it over your head. You’ve got to be disciplined in all phases,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “The first thing is try to stop the run. They’re going to win the game running the football. … It’s definitely a challenge for our defense, for sure, but you have to stop the run first and then when the shots come, you hold your breath and hope you can match up with them.”
Both teams enter at 2-1 in league play and are among the leaders in the league in several statistical categories.
WKU (4-3 overall, 2-1 C-USA) is second in scoring defense at just 22.7 points allowed per game, and the only team better is the Blazers (4-2, 2-1) at 17.3 points allowed per game. Much of the Hilltoppers’ success without the ball starts with stopping the run – they lead C-USA with just 120.4 rushing yards allowed per game – but UAB ranks second in C-USA and eighth nationally at 244.7 rushing yards per game. Only North Texas – who the Hilltoppers play next week – is better at 251.3 rushing yards per game.
DeWayne McBride, UAB’s 5-foot-11, 215-pound junior running back, currently leads the nation with 155.6 rushing yards per game. He’s run for 778 yards and 11 touchdowns on 116 carries in five games, and the Blazers earlier this week launched his official campaign for the Doak Walker Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top collegiate running back.
In addition to McBride, the Blazers have Jermaine Brown Jr. averaging 68.5 rushing yards per game – he has 411 yards and three scores on 66 carries in six games – and quarterback Dylan Hopkins is coming off a game against Charlotte in which he rushed for 103 yards. He also threw for 231 yards and a touchdown to earn C-USA Offensive Player of the Week honors. UAB is fourth in C-USA at 34.5 points per game.
Part of WKU’s success defensively has been on third downs – the Hilltoppers lead the league by allowing opponents to convert just 28.6% of the time. Middle Tennessee last week converted on just 3-of-17 attempts, but that was in part because WKU was solid in earlier downs and forced third-and-long situations.
““We play a lot of dime in our third-down package, our guys are excited to run in on third downs, they believe in what we’re doing,” WKU defensive coordinator Tyson Summers said. “I think going into this game, the point that you’re making is probably the biggest point of the game – if we are in a situation where we’re second-and-5 and third-and-1 every series, that’s not a very good series for us. We’re going to have to find ways to be able to get ahead of the sticks and be able to put them in some scenarios they don’t want to be in. That’s going to be the whole world in the game.”
While UAB’s rushing attack has been stout, WKU’s offense is still the top in the league.
The Hilltoppers are averaging 40 points per game, and are second in yards per game at 489.1. Quarterback Austin Reed is fourth nationally with 2,316 passing yards, and has thrown 21 touchdowns while completing over 70% of his passes. Eight different Hilltoppers have caught touchdown passes, but Malachi Corley and Daewood Davis lead the group with a combined 11 touchdowns and 1,139 yards on 89 receptions. Kye Robichaux leads the rushing attack with 458 yards and three touchdowns on 68 carries. He left last week’s game at Middle Tennessee with an injury, but Helton said Monday he expected him to be ready for Friday’s game.
“They’re going to throw the football. They’re one of the top offenses in the country. They snap the ball a lot,” UAB interim head coach and Glasgow native Bryant Vincent said Monday in his weekly news conference. “Their quarterback’s percentage completion is around 70%, so we’ve got to be able to defend these guys on the perimeter – they’re a big perimeter offense. They like to stretch the field also. We’ve got to tackle well, we’ve got to swarm the football and we’ve just really got to be great in situational football.”
WKU used a new-look offensive line last week after starting left tackle Mark Goode went down with a season-ending knee injury the week before. Right tackle Gunner Britton switched sides and Wes Dorsey got his first start at right tackle, and the unit will be tested against a UAB team allowing just 319.2 yards per game. The Blazers allow just 176.2 yards passing per game – UAB is third nationally in pass defense efficiency – and are second in C-USA in interceptions with nine. WKU has 10. UAB averages 2.2 sacks per game.
“(UAB) sticks true to who they are,” WKU co-offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said. “They have good players, they know they have good players, so they trust in their scheme, they believe in their scheme and they make you earn everything, whether it’s running the ball, trying to find lanes to throw the ball. Everything you get, you’re going to earn. Nothing will be given to you.”
The series is tied 4-4, with the Blazers winning 37-14 in the last meeting during the 2020 season in Birmingham, Ala. UAB was the only team besides defending champion UTSA picked ahead of WKU in the C-USA preseason predicted order of finish. As of Thursday, WKU was a 1.5-point favorite for the game, which is set to be nationally televised on CBS Sports Network.{&end}