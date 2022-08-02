Western Kentucky incoming redshirt freshman quarterback Chance McDonald passes the ball during WKU's spring practices for the 2022 season at Houchen Industries - L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, March 24, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky's quarterback room will have one less person moving forward.
Chance McDonald is no longer with the program, WKU confirmed to the Daily News on Tuesday. McDonald is exploring options outside of football.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound redshirt freshman appeared in two games last season, completing one pass on five attempts for 13 yards. McDonald was a three-star prospect out of Steilacoom (Wash.) High School.
McDonald was one of six quarterbacks on WKU's roster entering fall camp. The Hilltoppers are in the midst of a competition for the starting position as they try to replace the production lost from Bailey Zappe in a record-setting season last year.
WKU head coach Tyson Helton said last week at the team's media day that West Virginia transfer Jarret Doege and West Florida transfer Austin Reed were the frontrunners for the starting job. The team's quarterback room also contains Caden Veltkamp, Darius Ocean and Turner Helton.
WKU is scheduled to open the 2022 season Aug. 27 against Austin Peay. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
