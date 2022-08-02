Sports_wkufootballpractice-13.jpg
Buy Now

Western Kentucky incoming redshirt freshman quarterback Chance McDonald passes the ball during WKU's spring practices for the 2022 season at Houchen Industries - L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, March 24, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)

 Grace Ramey

Western Kentucky's quarterback room will have one less person moving forward.

– Follow sports reporter Jared MacDonald on Twitter @JMacDonaldSport or visit bgdailynews.com.

Tags