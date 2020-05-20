A first look at the tape suggests Tyrrell Pigrome as a running quarterback at Maryland.
Sure, his legs are capable of bailing out a broken play, but it’s the last thing he wants to do.
Pigrome wants to prove himself as a pocket quarterback in his final season of college football. As the newest addition to Western Kentucky’s roster as a graduate transfer, Pigrome will have that opportunity if he wins the open quarterback battle.
“They run an offense around what they have to do and what I like to do,” Pigrome told the Daily News in a phone interview Wednesday. “Just make me the best me. I can run and throw. People don’t know that I want to sit in the pocket. I’m just going to show what I can do.”
WKU announced the addition of Pigrome over the weekend, bringing much-needed experience to a quarterback room that lacks it. The Hilltoppers are down two quarterbacks from the 2019 roster with the graduation of Ty Storey, who was also a grad transfer, and Steven Duncan, who transferred to Tarleton State. Both were the only quarterbacks to play last fall, which leaves the future of the offense in the hands of the unproven.
Pigrome completed 58 percent of his passes last season for the Terrapins against Big Ten defenses. WKU’s offense last season under head coach Tyson Helton and offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis allowed Storey to lead Conference USA with a 70 percent completion rate with easy routes and a veteran offensive line.
“I’m comfortable,” Pigrome said. “We’ll be able to show that as the season starts, I’ll be able to do whatever they need me to do. That’s the best situation I could be in. I have better opportunities.”
Pigrome said his time at Maryland was filled with ups and downs which ultimately led to his decision to transfer upon graduation. Ellis remembered recruiting Pigrome out of Birmingham, Ala., to WKU before his profile took off out Clay-Chalkville High School. He won a pair of state titles and was the 2015 Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year and played with current WKU wide receiver Xavier Lane in the Alabama/Mississippi All-Star Game. Pigrome actually took a visit to WKU during that time when Ellis was previously an assistant to former coach Jeff Brohm.
Four years at Maryland came with seven total starts and 34 appearances where he accumulated 2,407 total yards. As the Terps' starter for the 2017 season at Texas, Pigrome suffered a season-ending leg injury after throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for 64 yards and a score.
He appeared in 11 games each of the last two years, starting three of them last fall. One of his highlights came against Brohm-coached Purdue with 218 passing yards and 107 rushing yards.
Ellis said he recently heard from Nick Holt, Purdue’s defensive coordinator at the time and also former defensive coordinator at WKU who worked with Ellis. Holt raved about the 5-foot-10 quarterback’s talent and ability to scramble. Ellis said his passing ability gets overshadowed by his running skills.
“I really think he’s an underrated passer as well,” Ellis said. “He’s a 58 percent completion guy in the Big Ten. That’s not terrible. You’d like to be a little higher than that, but that’s far from bad. We will do everything we can offensively, assuming he wins the job like we do all our QBs, we’ll tailor it to fit his skill set. We’re really excited to have him on board, that’s for sure.”
Pigrome said Ellis, Helton and new quarterbacks coach Ryan Aplin were aggressive in recruiting him once he hit the transfer portal in February. That and Ellis’ and Helton’s strong recruiting connections with relationships formed in the Birmingham area helped get Pigrome to sign with WKU last week.
“Other schools, they weren’t as consistent as Western Kentucky,” Pigrome said. “They were loyal. Other staff from other schools, they had maybe one or two (coaches). WKU was about four or five coaches. You could see they cared about the team. It was about loyalty. They’re big on family and that’s the good thing on that.”
Pigrome automatically brings the most experience to WKU’s quarterback room that includes redshirt junior Davis Shanley, redshirt sophomore Kevaris Thomas and incoming freshmen Darius Ocean and Grady Robison. Of those four, only Shanley has legitimate quarterback playing time in his sporadic starts and appearances during the 2018 season.
“I’m not too worried about him picking up the offense,” Ellis said of Pigrome. “If he’s the QB and he ends up winning the job, we’ll do what he does and do what he does well. I think sometimes that learning the offense is a little overrated. What he does pick up and what he does learn, when that starts back, he’ll be fine.”
Pigrome is still living in Maryland and will join the team once certain restrictions are lifted in response to the coronavirus pandemic. As of now, the season is scheduled to start Sept. 5 at home against UT-Chattanooga. WKU is set to visit Pigrome’s hometown of Birmingham to play UAB on Oct. 17.
“I’ve just been working to keep throwing, making sure my body is in shape,” Pigrome said. “Now I just have to get to the playbook. Coach Ellis just sent it out to me, so we’re starting that up. … I feel like (the team) is working and I’m working. When we get together, we’ll just have to do it together and build a team bond.”
