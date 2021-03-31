Western Kentucky’s quarterback competition has lost some of its competition.
Tyrrell Pigrome, the Hilltoppers’ starting quarterback last fall, has entered the transfer portal, the program confirmed to the Daily News on Wednesday.
Chris Hummer of 247Sports was the first to report Pigrome’s entrance in the portal.
The 5-foot-10, 200-pound graduate transfer from Maryland started 10 games last year and appeared in 11. He completed 171 of 297 passes for 1,603 yards and nine touchdowns with two interceptions – both of which came in a loss to Georgia State in the LendingTree Bowl. The dual-threat quarterback was WKU’s second-leading rusher with 337 yards and four touchdowns on 105 attempts.
Pigrome came from Maryland last spring, where he had 2,407 yards of offense in 34 games, including seven starts.
WKU’s offense struggled for much of last year’s 5-7 season, and finished 12th of 13 teams in Conference USA in scoring offense at 19 points per game and total offense at 290.3 yards per game. The Hilltoppers hired Zach Kittley as their new offensive coordinator coach, and following him from Houston Baptist – where he held the same position for three years – were quarterback Bailey Zappe and receivers Jerreth Sterns, Josh Sterns and Ben Ratzlaff.
The Huskies averaged 33.8 points per game in their four games in 2020 – three of which were against FBS competition – and racked up 547.5 yards per game, with 459.5 coming through the air. Zappe completed 141 of 215 passes for 1,833 yards and 15 touchdowns to just one interception, and was the assumed frontrunner for the starting job with his familiarity with Kittley and the system. Zappe’s yards passing per game were over 100 more than UCF’s Dillon Gabriel, the FBS leader.
WKU head coach Tyson Helton said earlier this spring there was a competition for every position, and even said he’s not against signing another quarterback to accentuate that point, despite bringing in Zappe and returning Pigrome. The Hilltoppers return quarterbacks Darius Ocean and Grady Robison, who were freshmen last season, brought in Louisville transfer Drew Zaubi and signed Chance McDonald out of Steilacoom High School in Washington. McDonald is not with the team this spring.
The Hilltoppers are scheduled to continue spring practices leading up to the April 17 spring game. The 2021 regular season is scheduled to kick off against UT Martin on Sept. 2 at Houchens-Smith Stadium.{&end}