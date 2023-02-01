Prep football: Bowling Green 14-3 over South Warren
Buy Now

Bowling Green’s Elvin FoFanah (right) tangles with South Warren’s Jay Whalen on Oct. 4 during the Purples’ 14-3 win at South Warren High School.

 Bac Totrong/photo@bgdailynews.com

Western Kentucky's announced 2023 football signing class features a few familiar names and faces mixed in with a sizable group of incoming freshmen and a heavy dose of NCAA transfer portal talent.

– Follow sports editor Jeff Nations on Twitter @Jeff_NationsBG or visit bgdailynews.com.