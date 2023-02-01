Western Kentucky's announced 2023 football signing class features a few familiar names and faces mixed in with a sizable group of incoming freshmen and a heavy dose of NCAA transfer portal talent.
Among the group of transfers announced during Wednesday's national signing day is quarterback Willie Taggart Jr. -- son of former star Hilltoppers quarterback and later head coach Willie Taggart. Taggart Jr. played this past season as a sophomore at Florida Atlantic where his father served as head coach before he was fired in November.
Last season with the Owls, Taggart Jr. was the team's backup quarterback. He completed 2 of 7 passes for 14 yards, plus added 12 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown.
Among familiar faces are a pair of area products, both slated to play tight end for the Tops. Greenwood's Lofton Howard. a 6-foot-5, 210-pound senior, was a scoring machine for the the Gators this past season. He tallied 515 yards and 18 touchdowns on 67 carries and finished with 23 catches for 389 yards and three TDs. Howard also had six two-point conversions.
Elvin Fofanah, a former Bowling Green High School standout, returns to his hometown after spending two seasons at NAIA Lindsey Wilson. This past season for the Blue Raiders, Fofanah played in nine games and tallied six receptions for 66 yards and four touchdowns.
Other in-state high school signees announced Wednesday are tight end Noah Meyers of Louisville Trinity and defensive lineman Jalen Hand out of Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington. This past season for the Shamrocks, Meyers totaled 26 catches for 318 yards and 4 TDs. Hand helped the Broncos complete an unbeaten season capped by winning the Class 5A state championship. Hand finished with 25 tackles (10 solo) and had seven tackles for loss, including three sacks.
Other prep signees announced Wednesday include wide receiver Jarvis Hayes (Ware County HS, Waycross, Ga.), linebackers Koron Hayward (Sandalwood HS, Jacksonville, Fla.) and Reginald Allen Jr. (Interlachan HS, Interlachan, Fla.), defensive backs Nazir Ward (Miami Northwestern, Miami) and Charvaris Dumas (Palatka HS, Palatka, Fla.), and defensive lineman Ki'Shawn Harvey (Knightdale HS, Raleigh, N.C.).
Other newly announced transfers include linebackers Sebastian Benjamin and Devon Lynch. Benjamin played this past season as a redshirt sophomore at FCS-level Saint Francis, where he totaled 34 tackles (20 solo) along with eight tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and a force fumble. Lynch played this past season as a redshirt sophomore at NCAA Division 2 Shepherd (W.Va.), where he totaled 81 tackles (42 solo) along with 5.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and a sack. Place-kicker Antonio Chadha, who spent his freshman season at Rutgers and didn't play in a game, was also announced among Wednesday's signees.
WKU also picked up two more junior-college transfers in linebacker RJ Evans from Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College and offensive lineman DJ Johnson from Dodge City (Kan.) Community College.
That group joins 14 other transfers previously announced by WKU, bringing the total to 30 newcomers for 2023.
Here's a look at the full group:
Reginald Allen Jr. | LB | 6-3, 215 | Interlachan HS | Interlachan, Fla.
Bronson Barron | QB | 6-3, 215 | Weber State | American Fork, Utah
Sebastian Benjamin | LB | 6-4, 230 | Saint Francis | Philadelphia
Marquis Black | DL | 6-3, 300 | Nebraska | McDonough, Ga.
Trevor Borland | TE | 6-3, 240 | Buffalo | Bolingbrook, Ill.
Ze'Vian Capers | WR | 6-4, 192 | Auburn | Alpharetta, Ga.
Antonio Chadha | PK | 5-8, 205 | Rutgers | Bryn Mawr, Pa.
Nonte Davis | DL | 6-5, 300 | UT Martin | Columbia, Tenn.
Rickie Davis Jr. | DB | 6-0, 190 | Palomar CC | Arbor View, Nev.
Chavaris Dumas | DB | 6-1, 180 | Palatka HS | Palatka, Fla.
Daniel Edwards | DB | 5-11, 170 | Illinois | Orlando, Fla.
RJ Evans | LB | 6-1, 225 | Hutchinson CC | Colony, Ala.
Elvin Fofanah | TE | 6-2, 200 | Lindsey Wilson | Bowling Green
Jalen Hand | DL | 6-3, 280 | Frederick Douglass HS | Lexington
Ki'Shawn Harvey | DL | 6-3, 305 | Knightdale HS | Raleigh, N.C.
Jarvis Hayes | WR | 6-1, 170 | Ware County HS | Waycross, Ga.
Koron Hayward | LB | 6-5, 215 | Sandalwood HS | Jacksonville, Fla.
Rashion Hodge | LB | 6-2, 220 | Iowa Western CC | Phoenix
Jimmy Holliday | WR | 6-0, 205 | Tennessee | Flora, Miss.
Lofton Howard | TE | 6-5, 210 | Greenwood HS | Bowling Green
DJ Johnson | OL | 6-7, 317 | Dodge City CC | Indianapolis
Jayden Loving | DL | 6-3, 280 | Bethune-Cookman | Hamilton, Ala.
Devon Lynch | LB | 6-1, 220 | Shepherd | Springfield, Va.
Noah Meyers | TE | 6-5, 225 | Trinity HS | Louisville
Mike Moment | OL | 6-3, 300 | Alcorn State | Tampa, Fla.
Blue Smith | WR | 6-5, 215 | Cincinnati | Huber Heights, Ohio
Willie Taggart Jr. | QB | 6-1, 177 | Florida Atlantic | Tallahassee, Fla.
Dallas Walker | DL | 6-3, 330 | Texas A&M | Smyrna, Tenn.
Nazir Ward | DB | 6-1, 160 | Miami Northwestern HS | Miami
Elijah Young | RB | 5-8, 188 | Missouri | Knoxville, Tenn.