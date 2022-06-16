Marc Rardin didn't try to hide his passion for baseball in his first appearance as Western Kentucky's new head coach.
The Hilltoppers are hoping that passion can help to turn the program around.
Rardin was officially introduced as the program's 17th head coach Thursday at a new conference in the Paul Just Media Center at E.A. Diddle Arena.
"I didn't play anywhere great, I wasn't a great player, I didn't have a pedigree starting off when I got done playing and going into coaching, and from day one I had to work, I had to grind, I had to make a name for myself, I had to learn so much," Rardin said. "I was very fortunate – No. 1, that was instilled in me growing up on a farm in northeast Iowa – but the humility to know to just keep working and you will make something doing things right, and that's what I did.
"I've put in a lot of years to get to this point and it's the same thing my wife and I taught our own two sons. ... That's big for me," Rardin added while fighting back tears. "I'm a passionate dude. My wife, kids say, 'That's intensity, Marc, not passion,' but it's passion for me, it's passion for my two sons, it's passion for this game, it's passion for the Hilltoppers and for me being here."
The 51-year-old veteran college coach comes from Iowa Western Community College, where he spent the past 20 seasons, and replaces John Pawlowski, who resigned this spring as the program's skipper after seven seasons. The Hilltoppers went 142-200-1 under Pawlowski, including an 18-36 overall record and 7-23 mark in his final season. WKU missed the Conference USA Tournament this spring after finishing last in the 14-team league.
"The positivity and excitement that we're going to have going into this fall is going to be the most excitement and positivity that an 18-win team from the year before will ever have because last year doesn't matter and 10 years ago doesn't matter. We don't care – they don't care, I don't care. We're going to worry about when we walk onto campus this fall – that is what it's about. It is this team's time to make this relevant, to let this place know, to let college baseball know that Western Kentucky has the resources and it has been lying here in wait."
WKU made back-to-back C-USA Tournaments entering the 2022 season but hasn't had an overall winning record in a full season since going 29-28 in 2014 – the 2020 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic – and hasn't made an NCAA Tournament in 13 seasons.
"From a big-picture standpoint, as you all know, we've won 36 championships since we entered Conference USA, and that's eight more than the next-closest school. Nine sport programs have been a part of that, but unfortunately baseball has not," WKU director of athletics Todd Stewart said. "It's been 13 years since WKU baseball has been in the NCAA Tournament, and certainly that's something that we hope to change and something that needs to change.
"When the job opened up, there were a lot of things we were looking at, but we needed a winner, we needed a leader and we needed somebody who has a history of player development, and with Marc that's what we have – he checked every box with that. First of all, his success as a current coach is incredible. ... Honestly, beyond winning, we needed to find somebody that we felt was the perfect fit for our program – fit is always important – and we need energy and passion in our program. I don't think that's any great secret – we lack energy right now. When you're around Marc you're going to quickly realize he brings the energy and passion every day to everything that he does."
Stewart said he didn't want somebody with just head coaching experience, but somebody with winning head coaching experience.
Rardin has done that for much of his career.
In 20 years at Iowa Western, Rardin was 934-252 (.788), averaged over 46 wins per season, won 15 regional championship, won 12 district championships, made 12 JUCO College World Series appearances and won three NJCAA D1 national championships. During that time, no other Division I junior college program has won more games or more postseason championships than Iowa Western.
Rardin earned three National Coach of the Year honors, 10 District Coach of the Year awards and 12 Louisville Slugger Coach of the Year accolades. He was also a 2015 inductee into the NJCAA Hall of Fame.
He's also served as an assistant at places like Lamar Community College, Yavapai College, Baylor and Bluefield College, and has experience in the national coaching circuit as well.
"I've always told people I coached at a junior college – I wasn't a junior college coach," Rardin said. "What I mean by that is, yeah, you can have non-qualifiers there and you can just have them come in and rent to play basically and move them on to whatever. You look at our GPA – right now the cumulative of our program is nearly a 3.5 GPA – our average is 14-20 guys a year to Division Is – Big 12, SEC, Conference USA and everywhere in between – so I'm used to dealing with a Division I pro-ball type athlete."
Rardin says his focus early has been on reaching out to the program's current players. While that's at the forefront of his early business to attend to, he's hoping to have a staff in place by the end of next week. He's also hoping to get involved with the local community and WKU alumni to help build excitement for the program.
Rardin says he's had his eye on the program for about 10 years. Several of his Iowa Western players have gone on to WKU, he knew the previous coaching staffs and his wife, Dawn, is from Louisville – "I've been with her long enough I even say it right," Rardin joked.
He says he's turned down five or six Division II head coaching jobs and a pair of other Division I head coaching positions during his time at Iowa Western, as well as assistant coaching jobs at Division I programs, but believes this is the right fit at WKU.
"I want to thank Iowa Western. It's not hard for me to leave there. I had my time there, I loved my time there, I am who I am because of there and I have those memories and I have those friendships forever," Rardin said. "People are like, 'Oh, it had to be so hard,' and I get that, I understand what they mean, but this was so right for us and our family.
" ... I am who I am for that place. I'm sorry I'm passionate here – those are our times and we loved it, but we're excited about this. This isn't a mistake. This is what we're doing. I took a call before coming in here and they're like, 'Man, are you still sure about this,' and I'm like, 'I better be now because I just signed.' But yeah, I'm 100% fine with it. I'm all in. I love it."