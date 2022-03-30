Western Kentucky sophomore guard Jordan Rawls (right) drives to the goal during the Tops’ 80-67 win over UTSA in the Conference USA Tournament quarterfinals Thursday at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
Western Kentucky sophomore guard Jordan Rawls (right) drives to the goal during the Tops’ 80-67 win over UTSA in the Conference USA Tournament quarterfinals Thursday at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
Jordan Rawls has announced his intentions to return to Western Kentucky.
The 6-foot-1 guard played at WKU for two seasons before transferring to Georgia State for the beginning of last season and re-entering the portal.
"I'm back," Rawls wrote in a graphic posted to social media announcing his return.
WKU has not officially announced Rawls' return.
Rawls started five games in 2020-21 during his most recent season with the Hilltoppers. He averaged 8.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 37.9% from the field, 34.7% from 3-point range and 89.5% from the free-throw line.
WKU went 21-8 in the 2020-21 season. The Hilltoppers lost to North Texas in the Conference USA Tournament championship game and saw the season conclude with a loss to Louisiana Tech in the NIT quarterfinals. In the final game against the Bulldogs, Rawls led WKU with 20 points, eight assists and five rebounds, and scored 10 of the team's first 12 points.
Rawls played all 30 games, starting 16, as a true freshman. He averaged 7.9 points, 2.2 assists and 1.4 rebounds per game, shooting 38.5% from the field and 32.4% from 3-point range. He was named to the C-USA All-Freshman team that season.
He came to WKU out of Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tenn., as a four-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals.
Rawls announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal March 27, 2021 – two days after the loss to Louisiana Tech. Rawls went to Georgia State, where he appeared in nine games with two starts before re-entering the portal. He averaged 5.2 points and 1.8 rebounds in 19.7 minutes per game during his time at Georgia State.
