Jordan Rawls will continue his college basketball career at Georgia State.
The sophomore guard recently finished his second season at Western Kentucky, but announced his intention to transfer shortly after the team's loss to Louisiana Tech in the National Invitation Tournament quarterfinals. Rawls announced Monday his commitment to Georgia State in a post on Instagram.
"ATL what's good," Rawls wrote, along with the hashtag "committed."
The 6-foot-1 guard from Chattanooga, Tenn., started five games during WKU’s 21-8 2020-21 season, averaging 8.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Rawls shot 37.9% from the field, 34.7% from 3-point range and 89.5% from the free-throw line.
Rawls shined in the Hilltoppers’ season-ending loss to Louisiana Tech in the NIT quarterfinals at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas. He led WKU with 20 points, eight assists and five rebounds, and scored 10 of the team’s first 12 points.
Rawls played all 30 games, starting 16, as a true freshman. He averaged 7.9 points, 2.2 assists and 1.4 rebounds per game, shooting 38.5% from the field and 32.4% from 3-point range.
He was named to the Conference USA All-Freshman team.
Rawls came to WKU out of Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga as a four-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals.