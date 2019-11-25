Weather Alert

...STRONG WIND GUSTS LATE TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY... A COLD FRONT ASSOCIATED WITH A STRONG LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM OVER THE GREAT LAKES WILL SWEEP THROUGH THE LOWER OHIO VALLEY WEDNESDAY. SOUTHERLY SURFACE WINDS WILL INCREASE LATE TUESDAY NIGHT (AFTER MIDNIGHT) AHEAD OF THE FRONT WITH GUSTS OF 30 TO 40 MPH OVER CENTRAL KENTUCKY AND SOUTH-CENTRAL INDIANA. ON WEDNESDAY, SURFACE WINDS WILL SWITCH TO WEST BEHIND THE FRONT AND BECOME VERY GUSTY. EXPECT SUSTAINED WINDS FROM 20 TO 30 MPH IN MANY AREAS, WITH WIND GUSTS FROM 40 TO 50 MPH AT TIMES. WINDS THIS STRONG COULD DOWN SOME POWER LINES AND SMALL BRANCHES ON TREES. EXERCISE PARTICULAR CAUTION IF DRIVING. WINDS WILL SUBSIDE WEDNESDAY NIGHT.