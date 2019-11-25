A week of lights-out shooting earned Western Kentucky guard Jordan Rawls his first Conference USA Freshman of the Week award Monday.
This is the first weekly honor for the 6-foot-1, 165-pound guard from Chattanooga, Tenn.
Rawls averaged 8.7 points, 1.7 assists, 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals across three games and two wins for the Hilltoppers.
He shot 58.8 percent from the field for the week (10 of 17), while also netting 6 of 9 3-pointers for a 66.7 percent clip.
In WKU’s second game of the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam against Illinois State on Saturday, Rawls stepped up with a career-high 14 points, three steals and two assists, while knocking down 4 of 6 shots from long range.
He had a quiet evening against Bowling Green in the game before, but he also reached double digits on Nov. 18 against Campbellsville with 10 points and three assists, sinking 2 of 3 long-range shots.
Rawls had just two turnovers in 57 total minutes across three games. After missing his first two college 3-pointers, he’s made 10 of 14 shots (71.4 percent) from deep in the last five games.
