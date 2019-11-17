The biggest strength credited to Jordan Rawls has been his feel for the game.
His vision and comfort in scoring is what Rick Stansbury has said will make him a dynamic point guard for Western Kentucky.
But because senior Kenny Cooper hasn’t been granted eligibility yet, the plans for Rawls to ease into a point guard role have been accelerated out of necessity.
“Anything Rawls does right now, good or bad is kind of where it is,” Stansbury said before the Hilltoppers defeated Eastern Kentucky last Friday. “He’s a freshman and there’s no question he has a really good feel. It’s about how hard you have to do it every possession and the toughness you have to do it with.”
Just two days after those words from the head coach, Rawls came off the bench and found his groove.
The freshman guard played 29 minutes from the bench and scored 14 points in 29 minutes during WKU’s 79-71 win at EKU. The guard did have five turnovers against one assist, but was perfect in scoring efforts by shooting 5-for-5 from the field, 2-for-2 from the 3-point line and made both free-throw attempts.
The opportunity for Rawls to carry that momentum comes Monday night when WKU (3-0) hosts NAIA Campbellsville at 7 p.m. CST in the on-campus contest counting toward the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam event.
Rawls knew the continuous press that EKU presented would call for the bench to contribute significant minutes.
“Really, we just wanted to come in and make contributions,” Rawls said. “I feel like I’m getting adjusted to the college game well now. I got my feet wet, so I feel pretty good going into the next game.”
The Chattanooga, Tenn., native who reclassified to join the 2020 signing class is the second option at point guard behind junior Taveion Hollingsworth, which isn’t the option Stansbury thought he would have before the season. Cooper transferred to WKU from Lipscomb and the coach believed he would be granted a eligibility waiver and cleared to play by the start of the season, but no news on his request has come yet from the NCAA.
Hollingsworth is a shooting guard whose strengths come off the ball, but his veteran skills are what Stansbury is leaning on to run the offense out of necessity.
Rawls is the next option. The 6-foot-1 freshman has increased his minutes and point production through WKU’s three games. He had five assists against Austin Peay on Nov. 9, but then had five turnovers with his one assist at EKU on Friday.
“Only time will cure some of the things he has to get better at,” Stansbury said. “It’s obvious we made an effort to get him more into the (Austin Peay) game to get him more experience.”
Campbellsville offers Rawls yet another chance to contribute before the Hilltoppers leave for the Virgin Islands for the first tournament-style setup of the early nonconference schedule.
WKU added Campbellsville to the schedule a month ago as part of the Paradise Jam tournament. WKU will fly south to face Bowling Green on Thursday, then either Illinois State or Cincinnati on Friday.
WKU has never lost to Campbellsville in five regular-season meetings. The teams usually meet in preseason exhibition matchups, the last one coming in a 25-point Hilltopper win last season.
The Tigers are 4-3 after a loss to Missouri Baptist on Saturday. Stansbury is a Campbellsville alum and WKU associate head coach Phil Cunningham is a Campbellsville native who played and coached for the Tigers.
Campbellsville (4-3) at Western Kentucky (3-0)
7 p.m., Monday, E.A. Diddle Arena
Probable starters
Western Kentucky - Taveion Hollingsworth, g, 6-2, jr. (13.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg); Camron Justice, g, 6-3, g-sr. (13.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg); Jared Savage, g/f, 6-5, r-sr. (9.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg); Carson Williams, f, 6-5, r-jr. (14.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg); Charles Bassey, c, 6-11, so. (14.7 ppg, 11.0 rpg)
Campbellsville - Jacob King, g, 5-9, jr. (12.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg); Alston Davis, f, 6-6, jr. (7.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg); Taiveyhon Mason, g, 5-10, jr. (12.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg); David Simmons, g, 6-3, sr. (11.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg); Justin Tucker, f, 6-8, jr. (10.4 ppg, 5.0 rpg)
Television – ESPN3, WKU PBS
Radio: Hilltopper Sports Network
Coaches: Rick Stansbury (65-42 fourth year; 358-208 overall), Western Kentucky; Brent Vernon (65-39 fourth season; 65-39 overall) Campbellsville.
Series Record Western Kentucky leads the series 5-0 (WKU won the last meeting 91-66 in an exhibition last season at E.A. Diddle Arena).
Last time out Western Kentucky won 79-71 at Eastern Kentucky on Friday; Campbellsville lost 88-84 against Missouri Baptist on Saturday.
