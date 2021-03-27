Jordan Rawls intends to transfer from Western Kentucky, the school confirmed to the Daily News on Saturday.
The news of Rawls’ intent to transfer was first reported by Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers.com. Rawls quote-tweeted Weingarten’s tweet with a handshake emoji Saturday.
The 6-foot-1 sophomore from Chattanooga, Tenn., started five games during WKU’s 21-8 2020-21 season, averaging 8.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Rawls shot 37.9% from the field, 34.7% from 3-point range and 89.5% from the free-throw line.
Rawls shined in the Hilltoppers’ season-ending loss to Louisiana Tech on Thursday at the National Invitation Tournament quarterfinals at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas. He led WKU with 20 points, eight assists and five rebounds, and scored 10 of the team’s first 12 points.
Rawls played all 30 games, starting 16, as a true freshman last season. He averaged 7.9 points, 2.2 assists and 1.4 rebounds per game, shooting 38.5% from the field and 32.4% from 3-point range.
He was named to the Conference USA All-Freshman team.
Rawls came to WKU out of Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga as a four-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals.