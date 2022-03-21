Western Kentucky's upset bid against No. 10 Arkansas came up short.
After WKU led or kept the game tied through five innings, Hannah Gammill's two-run home run in the top of the sixth pushed the Razorbacks ahead before they pulled away for an 8-1 victory over the Hilltoppers on Monday at the WKU Softball Complex.
"Obviously Arkansas has a great resume, they're a well-coached team, offensively a powerhouse. They check all the boxes as far as being a quality opponent," WKU head coach Amy Tudor said. "I thought we did good scoring early -- we scored first. ... I thought Shelby (Nunn) threw great. Had a couple mistakes, but I thought she did a really good job against that offensive lineup -- they are a powerhouse one though nine. Obviously it's not the result we want, but there is a lot of good takeaways."
With the score tied at a run apiece and after three straight scoreless innings, Danielle Gibson walked to lead off the sixth and Gammill followed with a line drive over the wall in right-center field to push Arkansas (20-5) ahead, before closing out the victory by retiring the final six WKU (21-5) batters from there.
Arkansas added some insurance in the top of the seventh when Gibson hit a three-run homer to make it 6-1 -- she had a solo shot to lead off the second that evened the score after WKU took an early lead. Linnie Malkin added a two-run homer later in the inning to make it 8-1.
The Hilltoppers started hot after sweeping UTEP in a Conference USA series over the weekend to enter with 21 wins in 25 games -- their best start through 25 games in program history -- but cooled off from there.
After retiring the side in order in the top of the first -- with the help of a diving grab by left fielder Taylor Davis -- the Hilltoppers took the lead in the bottom of the inning. Bailey Curry, who was moved into the leadoff slot for the game, took the first pitch she saw down the right-field line for a double and Davis followed with an infield single to put runners at the corners. Pinch runner Maddie Poschke was thrown out trying to go home on a wild pitch for the second out of the inning, but Taylor Sanders drove a ball through the right side and Davis beat the throw to the plate for a 1-0 advantage.
The Hilltoppers had three hits in the frame, but recorded just one through the final six innings.
"I think something we can really learn is throughout the game we obviously have to hit," Davis said. "We can't really expect our pitchers to strike out everyone, and I think that's our thing -- how can we make the pitcher's job easier. If we can get better on our situational hitting and just do whatever we can to make their lives easier and less complicated and how to stay in the game throughout."
Chenise Delce got the start in the circle for Arkansas, allowing three hits and a walk with five strikeouts through 4.1 innings. Mary Haff took over from there, allowing just one hit while striking out two in 2.2 innings.
"Haff is their ace and I thought we did a good enough job for them to have to bring her in. She's definitely a quality pitcher as well and does a great job even in the SEC," Tudor said. "We knew our work was cut out for us, but they had a lot of power, they have speed at the top and they're just complete. I thought we matched up well through five and then obviously the game turned."
Shelby Nunn took the loss, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks in five innings. She struck out two batters. Katie Gardner allowed five runs -- four earned -- on four hits and one walk with two strikeouts in one inning. She was replaced by Kelsie Houchens in the seventh after Arkansas plated five runs and Houchens retired all three batters she faced.
WKU is scheduled to head to Boca Raton, Fla., for a three-game series at Florida Atlantic next. The first game is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT Friday.