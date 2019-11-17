Western Kentucky developed an attitude on the boards, and it helped lead to the third win early this season.
The Lady Toppers grabbed twice as many boards as Central Michigan at E.A. Diddle Arena on Sunday to beat the Chippewas 93-58.
"It's just an attitude," WKU coach Greg Collins said. "I mentioned a week or two ago, and I didn't make this up -- coach (Chris) Mack at Louisville talks about it -- having a rebounding attitude. It's not always pretty and sometimes it's just about it being who's going to be the most aggressive, who's going to be the most determined.
"We worked on that. We worked on it all year last year, but for the same group of kids, it's started to click in and they're starting to take a lot of pride in it."
WKU (3-1) held a 14-12 rebounding advantage heading into the second half with a six-point lead in the game. Central Michigan (0-3) finished the second quarter on a 7-0 run, taking advantage of five Lady Topper turnovers in the final 5:28 of the period to make it a single-digit deficit. WKU didn't score for the final 4:24 of the period.
The Lady Toppers outrebounded the Chippewas 34-12 in the final two periods and grabbed 15 offensive rebounds during that stretch. WKU finished with 21 offensive rebounds in the game -- just three shy of Central Michigan's total number of rebounds -- to score 24 second-chance points to the Chippewas' eight.
"Probably coach Collins would say we still could have got some more rebounds," WKU redshirt senior Dee Givens, who had seven rebounds, said. "Sometimes we missed a couple box outs -- just a lack of focus -- so I think our rebounding is definitely better than it was last year and I think it can still get better."
WKU had a minus 2.7 rebounding differential last season and was outrebounded 33-20 in a 108-90 loss at Central Michigan last season.
The two got off to an explosive start offensively on Sunday. The Chippewas took an early 4-0 lead before Sherry Porter hit a 3-pointer to get the Lady Toppers on the board.
Givens, coming off a 24-point performance in a blowout win over Belmont on Wednesday, evened the score with a free throw and gave her team the lead on a layup with 6:52 remaining in the opening quarter. Givens finished with a game-high 21 points and WKU didn't trail again.
Porter hit two more 3-pointers in the first to help WKU to a 30-21 lead heading into the second and the Lady Toppers grew the lead to as many as 13 with Whitney Creech's layup at the 4:24 mark, but it was the last time the hosts would score before halftime. Despite that, WKU still took a 41-36 advantage into the locker room.
"We had some turnovers, but they were careless turnovers. We jumped out to a lead and Central Michigan responded, and the response was to be more physical," Collins said. "We didn't respond to being stronger and tougher and not just physically, but also mentally.
"We talked about that at halftime and I was real proud of how all the players came out real focused in the second half and didn't let let physical play bother them and actually kind of used it to our advantage."
WKU allowed only 20 second-half points in Wednesday's win over Belmont and followed that by allowing only 23 in the second half Sunday. Meral Abdelgawad opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer and Givens closed the frame with one of her own -- her fourth of the game -- in the final two seconds to give the Lady Toppers a 67-45 advantage.
Central Michigan went just 1-for-11 from 3-point range in the second half, after going 5-for-8 in the first half. Micaela Kelly led the Chippewas in the game with 17 points and Kyra Bussell had 11. Central Michigan is scheduled to host Dayton on Thursday.
The Lady Toppers outscored Central Michigan 26-13 in the fourth quarter to finish off the 93-58 victory. Behind Givens' 21 points were Creech with 18, Porter with 17 and Raneem Elgedawy with 10 and a game-high 10 rebounds. Sandra Skinner gave WKU nearly 17 minutes off the bench and added eight points and six rebounds -- all offensive. Myriah Haywood and Fatou Pouye each added over 14 minutes off the bench.
WKU will have a week off before returning to Diddle to play Little Rock in the final game of a three-game homestand next Sunday.
