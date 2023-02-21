Western Kentucky's baseball team stayed unbeaten with a 9-7 victory over host Belmont on Tuesday night in Nashville.
The Hilltoppers moved to 4-0 for the first time since the 2011 season, when they won their first five games before their first loss.
With two runners on in the top of the second inning, WKU's Drew Reckart hit the team's first home run of the season over the left-field wall for a three-run blast to put the Hilltoppers in front 3-0. Reckart finished the day 3-for-3 with four RBIs in his second start of the season for WKU.
“Sometimes in baseball, I do not know if you are deserving of the win, but someone has to win,” WKU coach Marc Rardin said in a news release. “I thought we were resilient with four errors and 13 strikeouts, but yet we kept competing.
"There is something to be said when you are learning and you are trying to get the program to the next level, you have to find ways to win on those nights as well. I thought we did that tonight. We showed some toughness with doing that tonight.”
WKU freshman pitcher Nic Schutte started his first collegiate game on the mound. The Louisville native went two innings, giving up two runs on two hits with one walk. Four Hilltoppers made relief appearances in Cal Higgins, Dawson Hall, Dalton Mesaris and CJ Weins. Higgins made his WKU debut in the third inning, recording three strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings of work while surrendering three runs.
Hall earned the win in his second relief appearance of the season. The Bowling Green native totaled four strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings while only surrendering one hit. Weins earned his first save of the season, pitching the final two frames claiming two strikeouts, while not allowing a hit.
At the plate, WKU racked up 11 hits and eight walks, with three Hilltoppers producing multi-hit efforts. Reckart led the way, going 3-for-3 with four RBIs and a home run. Junior Ty Crittenberger went 3-for-4 on the day with a double and two singles, while scoring two runs of his own. In his second start of the season, freshman Camden Ross hit two doubles and tallied an RBI in a 2-for-4 performance at the plate.
The Hilltoppers will begin their four-game series at home against the Ohio Bobcats on Friday at 3 p.m.