Western Kentucky freshman Sydney Hackett earned her first collegiate win in her very first start for WKU at the USA Intercollegiate in Mobile, Ala., over Labor Day weekend.
The freshman fired a school-record 10-under 206 for her 54-hole total, including a final-round 4-under 68 Monday, to claim the championship.
“It means a lot for me to win my first event because it’s such a confidence booster and it’s good momentum for the rest of the season,” Hackett said in a news release. “I’m coming off a great summer so it’s great to continue that. The whole team is so excited for this season and I’m super excited to see how the rest of it goes.”
It is the first time a Lady Topper has taken home an individual championship since Megan Clarke won the Little Rock Golf Classic in 2018. Hackett matches former WKU star Mary Joiner, who also won her collegiate debut tournament, the Drakes Creek Invitational in 2016.
WKU shot a team 5-under 283 on the final day of the intercollegiate at the par-72, 6,110-yard RTJ Magnolia Grove Crossings Course, which is the fourth-best 18-hole team score in program history. The 54-hole team score of 8-under 856 moved the team up to a third-place finish Monday, and is a program record by one shot.
“I am so proud of this team’s hard work to start the season,” WKU head coach Adam Gary said in a news release. “Two of three rounds under par is a great start, and we shot a new program record for a 54-hole team score. I’m really proud of Sydney for winning in her debut with a 10-under total as well, also a program record. This team has a very bright future and I can’t wait to see what they do later in the season.”
WKU’s freshmen shot a collective 7-under in the lineup Monday as Hackett fired 4-under 68 and Averi Cline joined her at 3-under 69. Cline moved up 24 spots on the final day of the tournament, improving by 13 total strokes from the first to third rounds.
Two Lady Toppers finished the day’s scoring with 1-over 73 – junior Rachel Rich and senior Sarah Arnold. Fifth-year senior Kenlie Barrett shot 2-over 74 in the final round. Cline, Arnold and Barrett all tied for 44th on the individual leaderboard while Rich picked up her first top-10 finish of the season.
Individual Addie Westbrook ended the weekend at even-par 216 and tied for 18th, her best career collegiate finish. Catie Craig shot a final-round 4-over 76 to end the event.
The Lady Toppers will hit the road again for the Cincinnati Invitational on Sept. 12-13.