E.A. Diddle Arena had a feeling unlike any ever before for a volleyball match.
One thing remained pretty familiar: A Western Kentucky sweep.
The Lady Toppers fought their hardest three-set victory of the season to put away Kennesaw State 3-0 in the first round of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament. WKU (32-1) swept the Owls 25-23, 25-20, 25-23 in front 4,154 in attendance, the largest crowd to ever watch a volleyball match at Diddle Arena.
“For 25 years, I’ve dreamt of what I saw out there,” WKU coach Travis Hudson said of Thursday’s record crowd.
WKU’s three-set victory is the 23rd of the season, but Thursday’s match was by far the tightest match the Lady Toppers have won this season. The combined nine-point margin featured 18 ties against the Atlantic Sun Conference champions from Georgia.
And the Lady Toppers prevailed in the nightcap of a doubleheader that featured a Louisville sweep over Samford, setting up a rematch against the only blemish on WKU’s season. The 4,154 more than tripled the previous record attendance for volleyball set on WKU’s regular-season finale on Nov. 16.
The crowd for Friday’s second round is expected to be just as big, if not greater.
“I am still in shock,” WKU senior outside hitter Sophia Cerino said. “Walking out and seeing that, we all stood out there and took a second and this was pretty cool to play in this environment. I can’t ask for anything better than the NCAA Tournament. We put a challenge out and people accepted it. It blew us away.”
WKU needed every ounce of that energy to work past Kennesaw State. The teams were tied at 22-all in the first and third set before WKU pulled away. The second set was the most decisive in WKU’s favor, with the Lady Toppers scoring the final five points.
“I’ve never played in an atmosphere like that,” sophomore middle hitter Lauren Matthews said. “The Bowling Green community, when we were struggling, basically fueled us and we needed that.”
WKU never led by more than four points in the first set. Kennesaw State tied it late at 19-all on the first service ace from Lauren Chastang, who entered the match ranked fifth in the country in aces per set. Back-to-back kills from Dani Ballou tied it again later at 22-all.
Paige Briggs regained the WKU lead with a kill and a service error by the Owls secured the first-game victory 25-22 for the Lady Toppers.
The second set brought an even tougher stretch for WKU. Kennesaw State led 10-6 thanks to consecutive aces. But then Katie Isenbarger had back-to-back blocks and a Cerino kill tied the game at 11-all.
No team led by more than two points until WKU pulled away when it was tied 20-all. The Lady Toppers scored the final five points and took the second set on a service error from KSU to win 25-20. The second set featured 10 ties.
“Lot of credit to Kennesaw, they came out tough and slinging and they were scrappy has hell,” Cerino said. “As a hitter, that made it frustrating, but I’m proud of our team’s efforts and that we just kept playing through it.”
A 6-1 run early in the third set created some separation for WKU to build a 11-7 lead. Kennesaw State once again rallied to tie it at 23-all, but service errors by the Owls sealed the win for the Lady Toppers.
Paige Briggs had three of her team-high 11 kills come in that third and decisive set.
“To be honest, if the atmosphere hadn’t had been as good, I don’t know if we would’ve been as excited,” Kennesaw State coach Keith Schunzel said. “When you get to this point, you want there to be people. … If people thought we were going to come in here in front of the big crowd and be intimidated, they have no idea what we’re about. They don’t know what we’re doing. Really happy with our group and bummed at the same time because we felt like we could’ve got that to more than three (sets) and we didn’t and have to live with that.”
Kayland Jackson turned in an efficient day of nine kills on 12 attack attempts for a season-high .750 hitting percentage. She and Matthews each had five points via kill and Cerino had seven kills. Katie Isenbarger made a difference at the net with a new career-high seven blocks, with four of those assisted stops at the net coming in the third set.
Chastang led Kennesaw State with 19 kills and a .630 hitting percentage.
Hudson said where WKU struggled most was on first contact from the serve. The coach played it up to never settling down in the moment, and the result was eight service aces by the Owls.
“We’re a team that usually thrives on first contact, the serving and passing game,” Hudson said. “We got killed tonight in the serving and passing game. That was just a reflection on being tight. Once we got into flows of plays, I thought we did good plays. It was just one we had to go earn tonight, for sure.
“We stayed composed but we never really loosened up and just played free. It just felt like we were walking uphill the whole night. I’m just proud of the kids for keeping their composure and (finding) a way.”
Next for the Lady Toppers is a second-round matchup with Louisville. It’ll be the second straight NCAA Tournament second-round matchup where WKU plays an in-state team from a Power 5 conference. The Lady Toppers lost in five sets to Kentucky in 2017 in Lexington.
WKU is now 4-11 all-time in the NCAA Tournament and Friday’s 7 p.m. CST showdown could likely bring an even larger crowd than the record attendance from Thursday.
“Going to the Sweet 16 would be great and we’ll fight our tail off to get there,” Hudson said. “It would be an amazing accomplishment. I don’t need that. I don’t need any of that. That’s the one wish I guess I’ve always had is to know what that would feel like for a volleyball match. Beyond that, I’m just praying they had 2020 season ticket brochures on every exit on the way out because we’d love to see a bunch of them back next season.”
