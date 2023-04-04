The Western Kentucky softball team was unable to cool down red-hot Indiana, falling to the No. 19 Hoosiers 3-0 on Tuesday at the WKU Softball Complex.
Indiana did all its damage in the first two innings to extend its school-record win streak to 22 and deny WKU (21-13) the chance at a win against a ranked Power Five opponent.
“I was proud of our effort today,” WKU coach Amy Tudor said. “Obviously it’s not fun not to win, but I thought we played a good game of softball.”
It was the first game for WKU since losing All-Conference USA infielder Taylor Sanders, who is out for the season with a broken forearm after being hit by a pitch in Sunday’s game against Charlotte.
“We talked about it as a team … how everybody in the lineup needs to step up that much more because Taylor did provide our team with a lot of RBIs,” WKU infielder Jess Bush said. “She is gone, but we can’t control that.”
Indiana put WKU starter Katie Gardner on the ropes in the first inning.
Gardner hit the first two hitters before Taylor Minnick lined an RBI single up the middle to make the score 1-0.
The Hoosiers struck again in the second with a two-out walk followed by a two-run homer to center by Taryn Kern -- her 16th of the season.
“(She) is an exceptional hitter,” Tudor said. “She’s pretty special. You miss one on her it’s gonna get out of here pretty quick, but I thought Katie settled in. She threw a great game."
Gardner settled in from there, finishing the night allowing six hits over seven innings with two walks, one strikeout and several sparkling defensive plays by WKU.
WKU finished with four hits, with the Tops' the best chance to score coming in the fifth when the Hilltoppers put two on with one out, but Indiana pitcher Brianna Copeland retired the next two batters to avoid any damage.
Heather Johnson pitched the final two innings to earn the save, with the final out coming on a diving catch by Kern to end the night.
“It’s not the outcome we wanted,” Bush said. “We definitely wanted to end their long winning streak. It just didn’t work out.”
Faith Hegh, Randi Drinnon and Kaytlan Kemp joined Bush with one hit each. The Hilltoppers stranded three runners on the night.
“We had opportunities to score,” Tudor said. “We just didn’t come up with that timely hit.”
While WKU was blanked in its first game since the injury to Sanders, Tudor said she saw some good things from her team that will be helpful going forward.
“Offensively, we have to figure out how to score some (runs),” Tudor said. “That’s the biggest thing. She brought a lot of runs in. We have to figure out a way to manufacture some runs a little bit better, but I thought we looked confident. The ball just didn’t fall our way.”
WKU will head to UTSA to open a three-game series, with game one scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday. It is the start of a seven-game road trip for the Hilltoppers.
IU 120 000 0 -- 3 6 0
WKU 000 000 0 -- 0 4 0
WP: Copeland LP: Gardner Sv: Johnson.