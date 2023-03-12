WKU SOFTBALL Redhawks down Tops 8-4 to take series Daily News Jeff Nations Author twitter Author email Mar 12, 2023 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wrapping up the third game of the two-day series against Miami (Ohio), Western Kentucky fell 8-4 Sunday at the WKU Softball Complex.WKU senior right-hander Katie Gardner produced a solid six innings, only giving up two runs on seven hits with nine strikeouts from the circle. After a big Saturday at the plate, the Hilltoppers' Taylor Sanders went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in the loss.WKU (15-7) is back in action Monday against visiting Indiana. Game time is 6 p.m. at the WKU Softball Complex. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wku Softball Miami (ohio) Katie Gardner Taylor Sanders Jeff Nations Bowling Green Daily News Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Jeff Nations Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today