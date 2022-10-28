Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Austin Reed (16) passes the ball in the Tops’ 20-17 win over the UAB Blazers at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed has been added to the Manning Award watch list as a midseason addition.
The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates' bowl performances in its balloting.
Through eight games, Reed had completed 224 of his 320 passing attempts for a total of 2,442 yards and 21 touchdowns. In addition to hitting on 70% of his passes, Reed has been a factor in the run game for the Hilltoppers, rushing for 174 yards and a team-high six touchdowns during that stretch.
Finalists for the Manning Award will be determined by a select panel of national media covering college football, as well as each of the Mannings. That list will be released Dec. 1, and the winner is scheduled to be announced following the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Reed and the Hilltoppers will take on North Texas in the school's homecoming game Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on Stadium.