Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Austin Reed (16) passes the ball to tight end Joshua Simon (6) for a touchdown in the Tops’ 34-27 loss to Troy at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed has been added to the Maxwell Award watch list, the Maxwell Football Club announced Wednesday.
The Maxwell Award has been presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert "Tiny" Maxwell, who was a former standout at Swarthmore College and a renowned sportswriter and football official.
To date, Reed has thrown for 2,036 yards and 19 touchdowns while completing over 71% of his passes. The West Florida transfer has also rushed for 112 yards and three touchdowns. Through six games this season, Reed is second in the nation in completions per game (29.67), third in the nation in passing yards, third nationally in passing yards per game (339.67), third in the country in points responsible for (138), third nationally in total offense per game (358.3), fourth in the country in passing touchdowns and eighth in the nation in completion percentage.
Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced Nov. 1, and the three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be unveiled Nov. 22. The winner of the 86th Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held Dec. 8. The formal presentation of the award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards live from Atlantic City, N.J. on March 10, 2023.