Tops fall to Troy 34-27
Buy Now

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Austin Reed (16) passes the ball to tight end Joshua Simon (6) for a touchdown in the Tops’ 34-27 loss to Troy at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)

 Grace Ramey

Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed has been added to the Maxwell Award watch list, the Maxwell Football Club announced Wednesday.