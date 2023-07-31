Mean Green shut down Hilltoppers
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) celebrates catching a pass while defended by North Texas defensive back Logan Wilson (13) in the Tops’ 40-13 loss to the Mean Green at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)

WKU quarterback Austin Reed and receiver Malachi Corley are on the Maxwell Award watch list, representing the most outstanding player in college football, announced Monday by the Maxwell Football Club.