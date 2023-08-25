W Kentucky Hawaii Football

Hawaii defensive back Matagi Thompson (25) closes in on Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed (16) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

 Marco Garcia

Austin Reed won’t be surprising anyone this season.

– Follow sports editor Jeff Nations on Twitter @Jeff_NationsBG or visit bgdailynews.com.