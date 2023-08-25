Austin Reed won’t be surprising anyone this season.
A year ago, Reed emerged as the starting quarterback – the surprise starter possibly, depending on who you ask – by beating out fellow transfer Jarret Doege for the job in fall camp. Coming out of Division II West Florida, Reed had certainly built a winning resume – he led the Argos to a national championship in 2019 while passing for more than 4,000 yards.
But following on the heels of record-breaking quarterback Bailey Zappe – himself a lower-level transfer who blossomed in his one season at WKU – expectations had to be tempered somewhat for Reed. After all, Zappe wasn’t the only loss from that high-powered offense from the 2021 season – top wideouts Jerreth Sterns and Mitchell Tinsley were both gone, not to mention offensive coordinator Zach Kittley.
Reed had other ideas. In his first start for WKU, he passed for 276 yards and four touchdowns in a season-opening win against FCS program Austin Peay. Just in case anyone still needed convincing that Reed could play, he followed up with a three-touchdown, 271-yard performance in a win at Hawaii the next week.
Just like that, Reed had the Hilltoppers humming on offense and he carried that through the entire season. WKU finished the year 9-5 and capped the season with a dominating 44-23 win against South Alabama in the New Orleans Bowl – Reed earned the game’s MVP award after passing for 497 yards and four touchdowns.
Reed finished the season as the nation’s leading passing with 4,744 yards and 40 touchdowns while tossing only 11 interceptions. He also proved his grit as a tough runner, tallying 224 yards and eight scores on the ground.
So no, Reed isn’t surprising anyone this season – or so they think.
“A lot of teams have a lot of film on myself, but I’m kind of OK with that,” Reed said. “I watched the film back from last year and I feel like I could’ve played a lot better. For me, that’s exciting. They’re going to see this film and be like, ‘Hey, this is how we think we can confuse him and cause him to struggle,’ and I’m sitting here watching the film and I’m like, ‘Yeah, that wasn’t great football for me last year.’ I’m excited to put better film out there and put a better product on the field, and I think we have the possibility to do that.
“When I watched the film back from last year, you know we did a lot of really good thing. We were obviously a pretty productive offense. But I like watch it back, and you know we had like glaring instances where we could’ve put ourselves in a better position checking into a play or I didn’t make the right read. I watch the film back, and I’m like with all the attention we get and the with the passing yards and all the points that we scored, we really left a ton of meat on the bone. I feel like we can actually be a lot better as an offense.”
That seems like a tall ask, but Reed has proven his ability to elevate the Tops’ offense since arriving on campus. Reed’s path to Bowling Green was a winding one for certain. As a high schooler in St. Augustine, Fla., Reed sat for three seasons behind an eventual Division I quarterback – Cole Northrup, who played at FCS schools Lafayette and William & Mary. Reed finally got his shot to start his senior year and promptly passed for 2,935 yards and 34 TDs to earn the Class 6A Player of the Year honors from the Florida Athletic Coaches Association.
“You always have your moments of doubt,” Reed said. “I didn’t start until my senior year of high school. The kid I sat behind for three years ended up going to a Division I school, so I knew he was a talented kid. I thought I was a good player, but maybe I was an average player? I might have been on the field a lot earlier if I was a really good player. So there’s always those doubts that kind of crept in. But overall in my heart I was still, ‘I know I’m a ballplayer. I know I’m a really good ballplayer. I know my time is going to come and I’m going to make it happen.’”
That one starting season was enough to earn Reed a scholarship to FCS-level Southern Illinois, but after a redshirt season that saw the entire offensive coaching staff depart and with his prospects of moving up the depth chart less than promising, Reed opted to move closer to home and landed at West Florida.
That magical 2019 national championship season, when Reed passed for 4,089 yards and 40 TDs while also running for six scores, was followed by the COVID-19 pandemic that wiped out West Florida’s 2020 season. Reed stayed on for one more season at West Florida, but he couldn’t help but wonder if he was capable of more.
“I would throw in Jacksonville with Division I quarterbacks and guys who went to Elite 11 and guys who were playing at Power Five programs, and I would throw just as good as them,” Reed said. “In my heart, I was like maybe I am as good as these guys and maybe I can play at this level.’ And ultimately that’s kind of what led to me leaving West Florida. Because I loved West Florida, every second I loved it. I loved Pensacola, I loved playing there, I loved everything about it.
“But in my heart, there was something telling me that I think I can play at this level. And I think I owe it to myself to at least see. I felt like one day, the regret of not finding out if I was good enough to play at that level would outweigh any regret if I left and it didn’t work out.”
It worked out.
After his stellar 2022 season at WKU, Reed is firmly entrenched as the team’s starting QB and regularly comes up in the conversation about the best quarterbacks in the country. Reed has been a regular on the preseason watch lists for national awards and is the Conference USA Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and a big reason why the Hilltoppers are the favorites to win the conference in the preseason coaches’ poll.
“Austin had a really good year, obviously was the leading passer in the country and did a lot of great things for us,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “... I think he’s grown and developed and matured even more as a player. I think he’s now truly starting to master the offense, and you know this offense it takes awhile to really try to figure it out and to master it. He’s really getting comfortable with it. I think you saw that in the bowl game vs. South Alabama, just how he was able to go out there and have full control of the offense.”
Corley, who formed that lethal competition with Reed last season, thinks even more success is headed WKU’s way this year.
“Austin has improved tremendously,” Corley said. “He’s a student of the game. He’s been in the film room, heavily working on his craft. He’s always warming his arm up – you know, he’s got a cannon – those type of things. But off the field he’s been getting into the film room a lot, spending hours on top of hours trying to dissect what he did last year and improve on it.”
In terms of his leadership, Reed has never been shy about being vocal about the good and the bad on the field.
“If you screw up, he’ll jump you for a minute,” WKU offensive lineman Wes Dorsey said of Reed. “But it’s one of those things, he gets on you at the end of the play. Ten seconds later, he’ll get you a hug, it’s ‘I love you to death man, let’s go.’ He’s one of those guys, he’ll chew you out and he’ll bounce back from it.”
Reed is in the final stretch of his unorthodox football path as he heads into his last college season. He’s determined to make it count.
It’s been a long journey. It’s definitely taught me a lot as a man, overcoming hardships in life,” Reed said. “Everybody’s got a plan and things change really quickly in life. I feel very strongly about the fact that my path has kind of made me who I am and is why I am successful. One of the biggest marketable things about myself is I think you put 95% of the quarterbacks in college football right now through the path I’ve been on and they wouldn’t be where I am right now. I feel very strongly about that, that my perseverance and my faith has really got me through all that.
“At the end of the day, I feel very blessed to be where I’m at. I feel like the Lord has blessed me with a lot of things that sometimes I sit back and question, ‘Why me? Why do I deserve the blessings that I’ve received in my life? I’m very thankful for the things I feel like He’s blessed me with and He’s put me in this position.”{&end}