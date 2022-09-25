Hilltoppers throttle Golden Panthers
Buy Now

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Austin Reed (16) completes a pass during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Ky. (Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)

 Joe Imel

Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed earned National Performer of the Week Honorable Mention from the College Football Performance Awards after leading the Hilltoppers to a record-setting performance in their 73-0 victory over FIU on Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium. 