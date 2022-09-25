Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Austin Reed (16) completes a pass during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Ky. (Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed earned National Performer of the Week Honorable Mention from the College Football Performance Awards after leading the Hilltoppers to a record-setting performance in their 73-0 victory over FIU on Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
Reed completed 30-of-35 passes for 381 yards and five touchdowns, including a long of 76 yards to Malachi Corley for WKU's first touchdown of the day. The Florida native also completed 18 consecutive passes during the game, tying Bailey Zappe for the school record at WKU.
The Tops' 73 points were the second-most in a single game in school history, and their most during the team's FBS era. The output of 73 is also the most WKU has scored against an FBS opponent, having previously scored 67 points against Marshall in 2014. It is also the third-most points scored in Conference USA history.
Reed has now thrown for 1,257 yards on the season with 14 touchdowns, while completing 73% of his passes. Reed has also been a factor in the running game for the Hilltoppers, rushing for 59 yards and two scores.
Reed and the rest of the Hilltoppers return to action Saturday for a nonconference meeting against Troy. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.