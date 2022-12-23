NEW ORLEANS -- It was a whirlwind few weeks for Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed prior to Wednesday’s record-setting 44-23 win over South Alabama in the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.
Reed briefly entered the transfer portal in early December before changing course and deciding to remain at WKU. He showed why his return was so significant in Wednesday’s win, throwing for a New Orleans Bowl record 497 yards and four touchdowns. The 497 yards also eclipsed the WKU record for a quarterback in a bowl game, surpassing Brandon Doughty’s 486-yard performance in the 2014 Bahamas Bowl.
Reed was a unanimous selection for New Orleans Bowl MVP -- showcasing his talents in front of a nationally televised prime-time ESPN audience.
“It was really special,” Reed said. “We wanted to have a special night out there for all the guys that are leaving -- all the seniors and the guys that are taking that next step in their careers, whatever that is. To be able to go out there and do it on a national stage was huge.
“Obviously all that happened the last couple of weeks happened, but I think tonight was the perfect example of why I chose to come back and what is going to happen here next year and why it is a special place.”
Reed set the tone from the start, leading the Hilltoppers to two quick touchdown drives and throwing for 305 yards in the first half. He quickly became the fourth quarterback to eclipse the 400-yard passing mark in New Orleans Bowl history before surpassing Louisiana’s Blaine Gautier’s previous record of 470 yards in the fourth quarter.
“When we get rolling on tempo, we get mismatches and people get tired,” Reed said. “A lot of times people want to go into man when we go up-tempo because there is no other answer. They can’t call defenses, so usually when you man up with guys like (we have) they are going to be a problem for you.
“... It was really a whole team effort.”
The record-setting night was reminiscent of another record-setting, season-ending performance by Reed, who led West Florida to a Division II national title in 2019. In the championship game, he set program and NCAA championship game records with 523 passing yards and tied the record with six passing touchdowns.
“He played his most complete game tonight,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “Elite players, when they are put on a platform he was on tonight with a national audience, they show up and that is what Austin did tonight.”
Reed said his performance was just part of a progression, much like he experienced while at West Florida.
“At the beginning of the year I really just have this broad sense of the offense and kind of knowing what I am supposed to do -- just going out there trying to do my job,” Reed said. “As the year went on in both of those years I got an understanding of the offense -- knowing it fully.
“The goal for all of us is to reach the NFL. If you want to reach the NFL you have to be able to play late into December. You have to be able to play 14, 15, 16 games. Loving football makes that easy.”
He was also quick to credit WKU’s coaching staff with putting him in a position to be successful.
“Coach Helton explained to me what this offense was capable of and what the guy at the helm is supposed to be able to do,” Reed said. “He showed me what everyone is capable of. Bailey (Zappe) obviously showed last year what this offense is capable of. I’m just trying to go out here and do my job.”
Wednesday’s performance pushed Reed into the lead in a pair of categories nationally among FBS schools. Reed leads FBS schools with 40 touchdown passes, three better than Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams from USC, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Houston’s Clayton Tune. Reed also leads FBS with 4,746 yards -- passing Washington’s Michael Penix, Jr. who has 4,354 yards.
With all four quarterbacks yet to play their respective bowl games, Reed said he doesn’t expect to hold those top spots for long -- but is happy to at least briefly be in the lead.
“I know Michael Penix will pass me,” Reed said. “Every single week I beat that guy and then he comes in late at night in the Pac 12 and passes me. I know that dude is going to end up getting more, but it is a blessing to be able to lead right now and be able to be in this offense.”