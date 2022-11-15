Takeaway Tops pick up win over UAB
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Austin Reed (16) runs the ball for a touchdown in the Tops’ 20-17 win over the UAB Blazers at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)

Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed has been named a semifinalist for the 2022 Davey O’Brien Award, the award’s national selection committee announced Tuesday.