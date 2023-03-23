Austin Reed has earned the right to relax, just don't trying telling that to him.
"I don't know if it's a blessing or a curse, but I've always felt like my job could be taken at any moment," said Reed, Western Kentucky's graduate quarterback who returns following a standout first season as starter. "You know, coach (Tyson) Helton's a big believer in competing all the time, and I truly believe with him that I need to go win my job every single year. That's really just how my mind works and it really won't let me do anything else. I always feel like if I have one bad day or if I miss one thing, I have a chance at losing my job.
"I don't know why my mind is wired that way, but it is. So for me, it's just always going out there and saying I have to win today and I have to be the best quarterback on the field, regardless of what the depth says – so never really been much of a relaxer."
This time last year, Reed was a late arrival to campus, signing with Western Kentucky just days before the start of spring football practice as a transfer from NCAA Division 2 West Florida. Reed dove right into a quarterback competition from Day 1, meant to push fellow transfer Jarret Doege and the rest of WKU's QBs as the Tops sought a replacement for record-setting quarterback Bailey Zappe, who turned one season at WKU into an NFL opportunity as a fourth-round draft pick of the New England Patriots.
Reed pushed all right, winning the job from Doege – who had started for West Virginia the previous season – in a competition that lasted right up through August. Doege transferred out, and Reed quickly established himself as the Hilltoppers' no-doubt starting quarterback and proceeded to produce a stunning first season under center. Reed led the nation in passing after completing 389-of-603 attempts for 4,744 yards and 40 touchdowns.
He led the Hilltoppers to a 9-5 record, including a 6-2 mark in Conference USA play in his first year as starter. Reed capped that season by leading the Hilltoppers to a 44-23 win over South Alabama in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl with a dazzling display. Reed passed for 497 yards, a new bowl record, and was named the game's Most Valuable Player after throwing four TD passes in the victory.
"Austin had a really good year, obviously was the leading passer in the country and did a lot of great things for us," Helton said. "I'm really, really excited to see him in the spring. I think he's grown and developed and matured even more as a player. I think he's now truly starting to master the offense, and you know this offense it takes awhile to really try to figure it out and to master it. He's really getting comfortable with it. I think you saw that in the bowl game vs. South Alabama, just how he was able to go out there and have full control of the offense. Hopefully, he'll continue to do that as we move into spring ball."
Reed is working with new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Drew Hollingshead as he gears up for his second season at WKU. Hollingshead, who was at Mississippi State as an inside receivers coach under legendary Air Raid innovator Mike Leach last season, said the Hilltoppers' game tape was regular viewing for the Bulldogs' coaching staff.
"From afar, being at Mississippi State last year, we're always looking for chances to find good offenses and see good players," Hollingshead said. "You know, we turned on the Western Kentucky tape and we see that guy out there slinging the football. Being around him for these two short months, being able to coach him, obviously one of the best quarterbacks in the country – there's no doubt about that.
"But like anybody else, he's got things he can improve on and as soon as we can identify that, which I think we have, his ceiling is so much higher with what he can do. I heard coach Helton say this yesterday, but he's already a hundred times better than he was at the end of last year, and I think once he takes that next step in this spring, the sky's the limit for him."
Reed jumped back into work with the start of spring practice Monday, intent of sharpening his skills for one final season at WKU. That return to the program was briefly in doubt leading up to the bowl game, when Reed briefly entered the transfer portal before ultimately deciding to return to the Tops and play in New Orleans.
Reed said he wanted to explore his all his options by entering the portal, but soon realized he was already in the best place to succeed.
"You know, a large part of that is obviously coach Helton. I trust that man with basically my life," Reed said. "If he said, 'Let's go, we're going this way,' then I'm riding out with him. So it's always been I trust him and he's my coach and I play for him, so that was a huge reason. And obviously the success here has always been great for quarterbacks. It was never about leaving because I think I'd have a better chance to make the NFL elsewhere. You know, obviously Mike White just got a two-year deal with the Dolphins. Bailey's doing what he's done, Brandon Doughty did what he did.
"It's just ultimately I look at this place ... you know, the locker room just got built and there's not a better place right now in the state of Kentucky, much less the country, than to be playing college football in my opinion."
Reed isn't taking the starting job for granted, as the Tops have assembled a strong group in the quarterbacks room. South Warren graduate Caden Veltkamp and Turner Helton, both redshirt freshmen, have a year under their belts now at the collegiate level, while transfers Bronson Baron (Weber State) and Willie Taggart Jr. (Florida Atlantic) have game experience – particularly Baron, who started all 13 games for FCS-level Weber State this past season and passed for 2,529 yards and 21 touchdowns.
"There's a lot of competition in the quarterback room as well from the younger guys," Tyson Helton said. "And I think he'll help those guys develop. Spring football's a time for competition for everybody, and I think we need some of those older veterans to really be part of that maturing process for our young players. Austin's definitely one of those guys."
WKU redshirt junior wide receiver Dalvin Smith, one of Reed's top targets last season, expects the offense to continue rolling next year.
"It's going to be the same as last year, really," Smith said. "We know what he's capable of, he knows what we're capable of. We're only going to get better from now until August."
Reed is determined to get even more done this year at WKU.
"It was a really successful season last year, a very blessed season that we had last year," Reed said. "But we still feel like we left a lot of meat on the bone last year. I feel like we could've got a couple more wins and feel like we probably could've had more yards than we did, so working on just knowing the offense more fully and really having just a deep comprehension of it."