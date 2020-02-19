Western Kentucky's women's golf team finished with its best round of the event, shooting 4-over 292 on the final round and placing fourth at the Amelia Island Collegiate on Tuesday with a 54-hole, 19-over score of 883 in Fernandina Beach, Fla.
“I’m proud of the team’s play this week,” WKU coach Adam Gary said in a news release. “We have only been able to play three rounds of golf before this event so I’m pleased with the outcome.”
WKU finished as the top team outside of Florida, coming in behind Florida Gulf Coast, North Florida and Stetson at the par-72, 6,029-yard Amelia National Golf Club.
For the second time in 2019-20, junior Olivia Reed turned in WKU’s best finish at an event, tying for sixth at Amelia Island. Reed shot the Lady Toppers’ best round of the day at 2-under 70 to finish 1-under over the 54 holes.
Fellow junior Megan Clarke was the second Lady Topper to finish in the top 15, tying for 12th after a final-round, 2-over 74. Clarke recorded a 2-over 218 score for the event, her second best of the season.
WKU freshman Sarah Arnold carded a 6-over 78 in the final round and earned an 11-over, 54-hole total of 227. She tied for 47th on the individual leaderboard.
The three seniors fired a trio of 74s in the Collegiate’s final round. Abigail Smee tied for 53rd at 13-over for the event, while Mary Joiner tied for 59th at 15-over. Bailey Tyree competed as an individual and finished T50 at 12-over at the Collegiate.
WKU is set to host a home dual match against Louisville on Feb. 29 at The Club at Olde Stone before embarking on a 10-day spring break road trip consisting of two events, the UNF Collegiate and its own Spring Break Shootout.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.