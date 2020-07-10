CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein has reported Davidson transfer Luke Frampton has committed to the Western Kentucky men's basketball team.
Rothstein's report came in a post on Twitter on Friday night.
Frampton played in five games for Davidson last season before taking a personal leave of absence in November, returning home to Poca, W.Va., due to personal reasons. It was announced in June he wouldn't return to Davidson. In those games, he averaged 9.8 points and knocked down 14-of-29 (48.3 percent) 3-pointers he attempted.
The 6-foot-5 guard started all 34 games in the 2018-19 season, leading the Atlantic 10 in 3-pointers made and 3-pointers per game. He was just the second Davidson player to make 100 3-pointers in a season. The other is Stephen Curry, who currently plays in the NBA for the Golden State Warriors.
Frampton sat out the entire 2017-18 season due to injury. He was a four-year letterwinner at Poca High School in Poca, W.Va. and was selected all-state following his junior season.
