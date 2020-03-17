Former Western Kentucky and Warren Central standout George Fant is switching coasts.
The Associated Press reported Monday that Fant and the New York Jets agreed on a three-year contract worth $30 million. ESPN's Adam Shefter reported Monday that the deal includes $13.7 million in guaranteed money.
Fant, a left tackle who spent the past four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2016 out of WKU. Fant only played one season of football for the Hilltoppers following a four-year standout basketball career at WKU.
The 27-year-old Fant cracked the starting lineup as a rookie, but was sidelined for the entire 2017 season after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in the second preseason game.
In 2018, Fant returned a hybrid offensive tackle/tight end for Seattle, and recorded his first career reception – a 9-yard catch – late in the season.
Last season, Fant continued in that hybrid role for the Seahawks, lining up at times a s sixth offensive lineman and eligible receiver. He also served as the main backup at offensive tackle for Seattle.
Fant, a Bowling Green native and 2011 Warren Central graduate, is married to former WKU women's basketball star Chastity Gooch. The couple has three children.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.