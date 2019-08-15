Rick Stansbury has a transfer coming to Western Kentucky.
Owensboro native Eli Wright, who recently left the program at St. John’s, has reportedly given a verbal commitment to join Stansbury’s Hilltoppers this fall. John Rothstein of CBS Sports first reported Wright’s commitment.
Wright didn’t play last season at St. John’s due to NCAA transfer rules. He played his first two collegiate seasons at Mississippi State, averaging 3.2 points and 1.9 rebounds in 64 career games.
Wright prepped at Apollo High School in Owensboro and was heavily recruited by former WKU coach Ray Harper’s staff before committing to Mississippi State, a source told the Daily News. The 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard was a four-star prospect who played his final prep season with 22 Feet Academy in Greenville, S.C., and ranked 65th in the ESPN Top 100 in the Class of 2016. As a senior, he averaged 23.6 points per game.
For his junior season at Apollo, Wright averaged 20.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, earning All-State honors by the Louisville Courier-Journal. As a high school prospect, Wright held other offers from Florida, Florida State, Alabama, Connecticut, Indiana, Tennessee and other Power 5 programs.
He took a redshirt season at St. John’s and still has two years of eligibility.
