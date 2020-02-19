A change in Western Kentucky’s coaching staff will have Bryan Ellis splitting offensive coordinator duties.
Ryan Aplin has reportedly been hired as the co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach for the Hilltoppers. The Times Daily in Florence, Ala., first reported the move early Wednesday morning.
According to the report, Aplin is stepping down from his offensive coordinator position at FCS member North Alabama to leave for WKU.
WKU confirmed the hire to the Daily News on Wednesday.
Aplin would replace Garret Chachere on WKU’s staff and share an offensive coordinator role with Ellis, who last year held that title along with coaching quarterbacks.
The former Arkansas State quarterback just finished his second season as the offensive coordinator at North Alabama. Aplin is notably recognized as the two-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year in leading the Red Wolves to back-to-back conference championships in 2011 and 2012.
His coaching career included time at UT-Chattanooga as receivers coach in 2017 and as a graduate assistant at Auburn under Gus Malzhan in 2015.
As a player at Arkansas State, Aplin went 2-2 against the Hilltoppers when the teams were in the Sun Belt.
The Daily Times reported that Aplin interviewed with WKU at the American Football Coaches Association convention in January. UNA coach Chris Willis told the Daily Times on Tuesday that Aplin was no longer the UNA offensive coordinator.
Aplin would be the second change to WKU’s staff this offseason. The Hilltoppers recently announced Kenny Baker as the new defensive ends coach.
The Hilltoppers will announce their spring practice schedule soon.
