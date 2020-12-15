It appears that Ryan Aplin will return to Arkansas State.
Aplin, a two-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year at quarterback for the Redwolves who served as Western Kentucky's co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach this season, changed his Twitter bio to "RB Coach at Arkansas State University," his Twitter profile picture to an Arkansas State logo, his Twitter header photo to a shot of Centennial Bank Stadium and his Twitter location to Jonesboro, Ark., after multiple reports Tuesday stated he was expected to take the position.
No official announcement has been made by either program.
Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports and The Athletic, Adam Rittenberg of ESPN and Chris Vannini of The Athletic were among those to originally reporting Aplin was expected to become Arkansas State's running backs coach.
It comes a day after WKU announced Zach Kittley as its new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. WKU head coach Tyson Helton said Monday that Bryan Ellis, who had served as the Hilltoppers' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Helton's two years as head coach, would be the coordinator for the team Dec. 26 in the LendingTree Bowl against Georgia State.
Helton was hopeful Monday that Ellis would stay on staff, saying, "He’ll be working in an offensive role position – we’re going to get through the season and then sit down and talk about some other things. He’s going to be with us coaching the bowl – he’ll still be the offensive coordinator in the bowl and be running the show – and we’re looking forward to that next step hopefully with us when we get back in the new year and get going with the offense.”
Helton declined to comment on the rest of the staff, instead saying he would wait to see what happens when the offseason coaching carousel begins. Aplin joined the staff this season as co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach. Other offensive coaches on WKU’s staff this season – all of whom are still listed on the team’s roster – include Chris Chestnut (wide receivers), Mike Goff (offensive line) and Zach Lankford (tight ends). Stephen Hamby and Vince Lewis are listed in offensive quality control positions.
The Hilltoppers went 5-6 in the regular season and struggled offensively most of the year.
WKU has the worst scoring offense in Conference USA at 18.8 points per game. WKU’s total offense ranks only ahead of FIU in C-USA. The Hilltoppers averaged 290.9 yards per game – 126.9 per game rushing and 164 per game passing. The Hilltoppers currently rank 114th in scoring offense of the 127 FBS teams to play this fall and 120th in total offense.
Arkansas State on Saturday announced Butch Jones would be the program's new head coach, two days after Blake Anderson resigned from the position to take the head coaching position at Utah State.
Aplin was North Alabama's receivers coach in 2016 and Chattanooga's receivers coach in 2017, and returned to North Alabama. Aplin spent two seasons as offensive coordinator at North Alabama before coming to WKU.
Before North Alabama, Aplin was a graduate assistant at Auburn for two years under Gus Malzahn, and was an administrative assistant at Ole Miss under Hugh Freeze in 2013.
As a player at Arkansas State, Aplin quarterbacked the Redwolves to back-to-back conference championships in 2011 and 2012, and was the first in Sun Belt Conference history to earn the Male Student-Athlete of the Year award twice.
