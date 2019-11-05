With most of last year's team returning after the program's seventh straight 20-win season – a streak only 17 other Division I program's across the country can claim – expectations are high for the Western Kentucky women's basketball team.
But with that comes another set of challenges for second-year head coach Greg Collins.
"There were a lot of things we had to learn last year and we got better at several areas, but there's still more things that we've got to improve upon," he said at the team's media day Oct. 25. "In that respect, in some ways it's harder.
"I mean, it's easier because I know the players, but getting them to change and to do things that they haven't done on their own in the past makes it a little bit more difficult sometimes, but I really like this group of players and they're all great young ladies and the chemistry is really positive."
The Lady Toppers are coming off a 20-15 campaign that ended in the third round of the Women's National Invitation Tournament at Ohio University's Convocation Center with a 68-60 loss to the Bobcats. WKU went 11-5 in Conference USA last year and finished in a tie for third in the regular-season standings. The Lady Toppers beat Old Dominion 74-60 in the first round of the conference tournament before falling to eventual champion Rice 64-57 in the semifinals.
Getting back on top in C-USA for the first time since back-to-back titles in 2016-17 and 2017-18 won't be easy, but it's the goal. Rice was tabbed as the preseason favorite with Player of the Year Erica Ogwumike returning and Middle Tennessee was picked to finish second, with WKU third.
"This conference is as tough, if not tougher, than it's been since we've been in it. That doesn't change," Collins said. "I think those goals are to beat those teams that we didn't beat last year or even the year before that and put ourselves in a position to get three games in three days. Then you've got to have a little bit of luck and you've got to play well those three days to get a shot to get back to the NCAA Tournament."
Before that, however, the Lady Toppers will be tested with a tough nonconference schedule featuring six teams that played in the NCAA Tournament last season, starting with No. 9 Louisville on Tuesday at the KFC Yum! Center.
Collins believes it'll test a team returning 86 percent of its offensive production from a season ago. That group includes the top five scorers – Dee Givens (17.6 points per game), Raneem Elgedawy (15.4), Alexis Brewer (11.4), Meral Abdelgawad (8.1) and Whitney Creech (6.1) – as well as seventh-leading scorer Sherry Porter (5.3).
Brewer is still rehabbing from offseason shoulder surgery and won't be ready for the beginning of the season, but Givens and Elgedawy were tabbed as All-Conference preseason players after earning first- and second-team honors, respectively, last season. Creech is expected to be the team's floor general again this season after posting an assist-turnover ratio of 2.29 last year, but Collins still wants the Jenkins graduate, who scored 5,527 points in her high school career, to be more aggressive when the defense allows to get all the "free money" she can.
"I think it's something I've been working on in the offseason, just really being in the gym and working on new moves offensively and working on my shot, so I'm just trying to be more aggressive to help our team win," Creech said.
With that much offensive production coming back, much of the focus has been on defense and rebounding early in practice. The Lady Toppers allowed an average of 70.7 points and had a minus 2.7 rebounding differential last year.
Despite having forwards like Sandra Skinner, a George Rogers Clark graduate who transferred from Virginia Commonwealth, and Fatou Pouye, a transfer from NJCAA-level South Georgia Tech, eligible to play, plus the addition of 6-foot-1 freshman Tori Hunter, Collins is looking at those returning to step up on the boards.
"I don't expect them to come in and fill those weaknesses. I expect the kids that are coming back, the ones that were on the court last year that'll be back this year, to fill those weaknesses," he said. "We've addressed those issues every day, multiple times a day in practice."
The Lady Toppers got a taste of game action Thursday in an exhibition against Kentucky Wesleyan at E.A. Diddle Arena. WKU outscored the Panthers 21-7 in the fourth quarter in a 72-60 come-from-behind win. The Lady Toppers outrebounded Kentucky Wesleyan 53-28, but Collins said after the difference was his team deciding to sit down and guard late in the contest. The Panthers were 12-for-31 from 3-point range in the game, including 6-for-10 in the first quarter.
"I like playing Kentucky Wesleyan because they're well-coached, they're a good team, they were in the NCAA Tournament last year, and they got five-out and they shoot the 3," Collins said after the game. "That was the one style that really bothered us the most last year. UAB plays that way, Marshall plays that way, we lost to Ohio in the WNIT because they played that way. This was a style that if we're going to play bigs, then we have to be able to guard this style."
After Tuesday's meeting with Louisville, the Lady Toppers will face Mercer, Belmont, Central Michigan, Little Rock, Tulsa and Saint Mary's in November, before opening December at home against Oklahoma. The first five all played in last year's NCAA Tournament.
Tuesday's season opener at KFC Yum! Center is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CST.
