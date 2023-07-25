ARLINGTON, Texas – The new-look Conference USA assembled for Tuesday’s CUSA Football Media Day at Globe Life Field – name tags optional, ID placards at the podium an absolute must.
With four new members joining the revamped CUSA on July 1, Tuesday’s get-together offered a chance for introductions as much as any insights into individual program outlooks for the 2023 season.
The consensus among that group of newcomers – Liberty, Jacksonville State, New Mexico State and Sam Houston State – glad to be here. The message from the five holdovers from last year’s rendition of the CUSA – FIU, Louisiana Tech, MTSU, UTEP and WKU – glad to have you.
“I’m really excited about the upcoming football season,” WKU football coach Tyson Helton said. “I’m excited about the new Conference USA, got some really good football teams coming in. I think you’ll see a really, really good brand of football within the conference. We’re really, really happy to continue with Conference USA and just looking forward to a really, really exciting football season.”
Helton has reason to be excited as he fields a squad generally picked to win CUSA this season. The Hilltoppers’ main competition is expected to come from one of those newcomers, though – Liberty, led by first-year coach Jamey Chadwell, was picked to finish second in the preseason media poll.
Liberty, which played the last four seasons as an independent at the FBS level, is simply glad to have the stability and opportunities a conference brings.
“We’re thankful for Liberty in making this decision to be a part of this conference,” Chadwell said. “We hope through our time that we can be a very productive team in this conference. Our goal and expectations are to compete for the championship every year and have a chance to be in the college football playoff. And I do believe this conference, the teams, the coaches, the players in this league, I think this conference is on the cusp of something extraordinary.”
The promise of joining CUSA is also what drew Jerry Kill to take over yet another rebuilding job at New Mexico State last year. The Aggies have long been an odd fit for geographical reasons, but have found an ideal travel partner and natural rival in UTEP.
“I probably wouldn’t be sitting up here at this table if we weren’t going to Conference USA,” Kill said. “It’s a great conference for us, tremendously competitive, great coaches in the conference. It’s so hard to get into a bowl game when you’re an independent, and who wants to be an independent? We need to be in a conference, we want to build the program and build it with success.”
Finding a home might have been the primary motivation for Liberty and New Mexico State, but the motivation was more complex for fellow newcomers Jacksonville State and Sam Houston State. Both are making the leap from the FCS level as they aspire to something more for their football programs.
Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez, like New Mexico’s State’s Jerry Kill, took his current job with the expectation of the move to CUSA. Rodriguez started work last season as a transitional year as his program started taking the necessary steps to compete at a higher level.
The timing also played a factor for Jacksonville State as the NCAA increased the transaction fee for moving up to FBS to $5 million – from $5,000 – for FCS programs applying to make the move starting in 2024-25.
“We got in just in time, right,” Rodriguez said. “So hopefully that extra (money) that we saved, we’re going to try and spend that money on our facility. I think the timing was right for us to move up. Certainly for our university it’s a leap and it costs more money to be Division I, it costs more money to be FBS. It also requires better facilities and all that, and we had to do that.”
Sam Houston coach K.C. Keeler built his program into an FCS power over eight seasons, culminating in the school’s first-ever national championship in 2020. The Bearkats worked on their own transition last season, convincing a sizable group of key personnel to take a redshirt season as Sam Houston largely punted the 2022 campaign to gear up for its first year in FBS.
“I think it’s not something I had to do, but I’m glad we did it,” Keeler said of the move up to FBS. “I remember having some deep philosophical discussions with my athletic director about this whole move and there was a point as we talked about it that I realized there with the direction of FCS football this was the right move.”
With Kennesaw State also making the jump to FBS and joining CUSA in for the 2024-25 school year, the conference will at least be back to 10 members – still short of its recent 14-member alignment, a group that splintered starting two years ago with raids by the AAC and Sun Belt that lured away nine former members.
“I think for stability, 10 might not be the most comfortable number,” CUSA commissioner Judy MacLeod said. “But I give a ton of credit to our membership because they’ve gone about these decisions in a really thoughtful way. There are plenty of people with their hands up saying we’ll come tomorrow. And I think our membership has been thoughtful about how we build it.
“... The amount that they’ve put their own agendas aside to join collectively to see what we could do with our opportunities, the risks I guess you could say they took, it’s just been rewarding and again, can’t wait to get started with this group. It’s a hungry group. We’ve got great leadership from our remaining members that really are out to prove that our lot of our strength stayed in the conference. We’ve got great energy and enthusiasm from our new members that are ready to come in and show that we can compete in our conference and excel.”
MTSU football coach Rick Stockstill, the elder statesmen among CUSA football coaches with 18 years leading the Blue Raiders, has seen plenty of shifting among conference membership since his program joined Conference USA.
Stockstill doesn’t think the changes are finished yet, but not necessarily for the worse.
“I think we’re in a good place right now,” Stockstill said of CUSA. “The footprint is probably not as big a deal now as what it used to be five, six, 10 years ago. I mean, we’ve got UCLA and USC getting ready to go to the Big Ten. I don’t think you look at it and say you’ve got Liberty over here and New Mexico State way over here and all the schools in between. I don’t think you look at it that way anymore.
“There’s really good teams in this conference. I don’t think realignment is done. I think there’s going to be more. I’m not in a position to sit up here and say yeah, we should go to 12 or 14 or 16, or whatever it is, but I think there’s great direction, great leadership in our conference right now – not only from the players in this conference and the coaches in this conference, but our commissioner and everybody else involved in that.”