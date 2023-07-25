WKU football.jpg
Buy Now

Western Kentucky football coach Tyson Helton (from left), redshirt senior quarterback Austin Reed and junior linebacker JaQues Evans take part in the Conference USA Football Media Day on Tuesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

 JEFF NATIONS/jeff.nations@bgdailynews.com

ARLINGTON, Texas – The new-look Conference USA assembled for Tuesday’s CUSA Football Media Day at Globe Life Field – name tags optional, ID placards at the podium an absolute must.

– Follow sports editor Jeff Nations on Twitter @Jeff_NationsBG or visit bgdailynews.com.