Western Kentucky’s run against league opponents has come to a close.
Rice, the Hilltoppers’ fiercest opponent in Conference USA since joining the league, knocked off WKU 3-2 (22-25, 25-22, 22-25, 28-26, 15-11) in the conference tournament championship match Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
“What a match. I think it was the exact match everybody thought it was going to be all over again – it is every time we play each other,” WKU coach Travis Hudson said. “It comes down to a play here or there. We made that play last week and we just didn’t today. Two of the best volleyball teams in the country going at it. That’s amazing – every time we play it’s the same match over and over and we’ve been on the right end of this a bunch and today wasn’t our day to be on the right end of it, but I’m awfully, awfully proud of our team.”
Before Saturday, WKU (28-3) hadn’t lost to a C-USA opponent since the 2018 league tournament to finish a season that was considered down for the Hilltoppers’ standards, despite still finishing 10 games over .500. Since joining C-USA in 2014, WKU had won seven of a possible eight regular-season titles and seven of a possible eight tournament titles heading into this fall, including a run of three straight of each.
WKU claimed its fourth consecutive regular-season title with a five-set victory over Rice on Nov. 10 in its regular-season finale, but on Saturday, the Owls got payback.
“I don’t need to win on the scoreboard to know what kind of kids I’ve got. Man, these kids – they’ve done nothing but win,” Hudson said. “Their freshmen year – those fifth-year kids – Ashley (Hood), Lauren (Matthews) and Katie (Isenbarger) were the freshmen the last time Western Kentucky didn’t go to the NCAA Tournament, so they know what that felt like and they’re part of the kids that reestablished the culture of what our program is and they’ve done nothing but win since then.
“There’s been eight championship trophies in the last four years, and they’ve put seven of them in our trophy case. I’m not going to sit in here and apologize for the one that we didn’t win to a team that’s one of the top teams in the country.”
On Saturday, Rice rallied to claim the final two sets, the C-USA Tournament championship and the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
The fourth set came down to the wire and Rice staved off two match points for WKU to stay alive. The Owls claimed the final three points on a kill from Lola Foord and back-to-back kills from Sahara Maruska to win it 28-26 and force a deciding fifth set.
Down 5-3 in the fifth, Rice rallied back with a 5-1 run to take the lead and WKU was unable to catch back up. The Owls closed the set 15-11 with a kill from Anota Adekunle and a WKU attack error to claim the title.
“(The regular-season loss to WKU) definitely was in our minds. On Thursday, we were like, ‘We know what that feels like. We’re back in the same locker room, back in the same environment – we don’t want that to happen again,’ ” Rice libero Nia McCardell said. “We were really locked in and just playing our best out there and giving it our all.”
The Owls used its strong floor defense to help keep pace with the Hilltoppers throughout, and in the final set, Rice held WKU to a .143 hitting percentage. Carly Graham and McCardell each had 19 digs for the Owls, who finished with 90, while Maruska had 17 and Darby Harris had 12. Rice held WKU to a .242 hitting percentage in the match.
Offensively, Rice hit .280 as a team – including .382, .340 and .318 hitting percentages over the final three sets – and got 17 kills from Danyle Courtley, 15 from Anota Adekunle, 13 from Maruska and 11 from Foord. Graham added four to go along with 64 assists on the way to tournament MVP honors.
“I think that this team just really trusted the process. We have been in this situation several times with Western Kentucky, of course, but also with other teams in big moments. I just felt like we were prepared for it. Efficiency-wise, we were excellent. We hit .318 in the fifth set and we held Western to a .143 hitting percentage and that’s very uncharacteristic of them. I credit our defense for really pressuring them to try to hit a different shot. From a statistical standpoint, it was necessary for us to get them uncomfortable and I think that just made a difference in the end.”
Lauren Matthews led WKU with 27 kills and Paige Briggs added 20 and 17 digs. Katie Isenbarger added 10 kills and eight blocks, Callie Bauer had 63 assists and Abby Schaeffer had a team-high 19 digs.
WKU took control of the first set early and held off a late Rice rally to take the first set 25-22. Rice jumped out to an early lead in the second set, going ahead by as many as seven at 18-11 with a 6-0 run before the Hilltoppers rallied back to make things interesting – a 5-0 run cut the deficit to a single point – but after a timeout, the Owls collected three of the next four points on a kill and block from Adekunle and a WKU service error to take the second set 25-22.
WKU pulled away midway through the third set with a 7-0 run and Isenbarger at the service line – she had three aces in the stretch – but Rice rallied back later to get within one at 22-21. WKU scored three of the final four points, including back-to-back kills from Kenadee Coyle to close it 25-22, before the Owls came back to win the final two sets.
The Hilltoppers likely aren’t done, however.
WKU, which has been ranked in the top 25 all season and entered the weekend with a 25th-ranked RPI, are expecting an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. WKU has made the NCAA Tournament 10 of the past 12 years and 14 times overall.
“We’re in the tournament – there’s no doubt. As a matter of fact, I think we should get a very good draw in the tournament. We’re excited to find that out,” Hudson said. “We’ve just got to wear this one tonight and it’s got to hurt and it will – it will destroy these kids – but we’ve just got to wear it and pick ourselves up. We’ve got this Thanksgiving break, which I think is in a very appropriate time because we’ve got a lot to be grateful for, but it’ll give us a chance to step away.
“I don’t want to say it’ll be good – it’s not good, these kids don’t need to lose to feel things – but I think they will not want to feel that again for as long as they possibly can when we get to the NCAA Tournament.”{&end}