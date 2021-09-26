Western Kentucky sophomore Rachel Rich tied her career-low 18-hole score Sunday on the final day of the Lady Paladin Invitational hosted by Furman, while WKU improved its team score for the second consecutive day, shooting 4-over 292 to tie for sixth.
After firing a 2-under 70, Rich climbed seven spots on the leaderboard to notch her first-ever top-10 finish. The South Carolina native opened her round with a birdie and closed it out with three more in her last four holes. She also bested her career-low, 54-hole score by three shots at 1-over 217.
Junior Sarah Arnold recorded a 10-stroke improvement Sunday to shoot an even-par 72 at the 6,234-yard Furman University Golf Course. She advanced 12 spots on the leaderboard while carding two birdies in her final four holes.
Freshman Catie Craig posted a 2-over 74 to finish at 6-over 222. Her new career-lows were good for her very first top-25 finish as a Lady Topper. The Georgia native turned in five birdies in her last six holes for the strong finish.
WKU’s final score came from senior Kenlie Barrett at 4-over 76. Fifth-year senior Olivia Reed shot 5-over 77 to tie for 39th.
Competing as an individual, freshman Faith Martin improved her final-round score by eight strokes to shoot 2-over 74.