Western Kentucky's Rachel Rich fired a 4-under 68 at the last round of Furman’s Lady Paladin Invitational on Sunday. The round was Rich’s career best as she tied for ninth out of 95 individuals. The 68 was the second-lowest score of the day of any golfer.
“I’m proud of the way we fought back to finish this event, particularly with it being the toughest field we’ve seen so far,” WKU head coach Adam Gary said in a news release. “We didn’t get off to the best start and that led to us digging ourselves out of a hole a little bit. Rachel (Rich), once again, did really well for us at this tournament, and I’m happy to see her succeed near home.”
The Lady Toppers improved round over round, shooting just 2-over 290 on the final day of the tournament. They climbed two spots for the second day in a row to finish ninth as a team.
Joining Rich with a top-15 finish was freshman Sydney Hackett. She shot a final-round 2-over 74 to tie for 14th overall.
Senior Sarah Arnold shot the team’s second-lowest score of the day, an even-par 72 at the 6,256-yard Furman University Golf Course. She ultimately tied for 39th at 10-over 226.
WKU’s final score of the day was carded by freshman Averi Cline as she turned in a 4-over 76. She tied for 71st, while sophomore Catie Craig tied for 66th.
The Lady Toppers are slated to take a break before traveling to the Pat Bradley Invitational hosted by FIU in mid-October.