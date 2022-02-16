WKU WOMEN'S GOLF Rich, Reed tie for fifth at First Coast Classic Daily News Feb 16, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Western Kentucky's women's golf team finished the final round of the First Coast Classic on Tuesday as Rachel Rich and Olivia Reed tied for fifth on the individual leaderboard.As a team, the Lady Toppers placed third out of 11 teams at the tournament, shooting 32-over 320 for the final 18 holes.Sophomore Rich led the way for the Lady Toppers with a 4-over 76. She finished her round with six pars and a birdie in Jacksonville, Fla.Fifth-year senior Reed carded an 11-over 83 on the day. WKU turned in an 8-over 80 from junior Sarah Arnold and a 9-over 81 from freshman Faith Martin to finish out the team's scoring.Senior Kenlie Barrett turned in an 11-over 83 to tie for 24th on the individual leaderboard. Martin tied for 43rd after her 81.WKU will have three weeks of practice before competing in the UNF Collegiate in Jacksonville on March 7-8. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wku Women's Golf First Coast Classic Rachel Rich Olivia Reed Team Golf Sport Faith Martin Toppers Coast