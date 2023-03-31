Western Kentucky's baseball team dropped its series opener 3-2 against UTSA on Friday night at Roadrunner Field in San Antonio, Texas.
The loss moved the Hilltoppers to 16-11 overall and 2-5 in Conference USA play, while the Roadrunners improved to 21-6 (6-1 in C-USA).
WKU left-hander Lane Diuguid got the starting nod for his second consecutive Friday start and produced the longest outing of his collegiate career. Despite receiving the loss, Diuguid totaled four strikeouts in seven innings of work while allowing three runs on three hits and two walks.
Jack Bennett and CJ Weins saw action in relief of Diuguid for the final inning. Weins notched the inning's lone strikeout in 2/3s of an inning without allowing a hit.
At the plate, two Hilltoppers tallied multi-hit performances, led by a 2-for-4 outing from Kirk Liebert, who knocked a triple and a double with a run scored, while Ricardo Leonett was responsible for the only two runs that crossed for WKU with his two-RBI single in the fourth inning.
UTSA struck first with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first inning to take the 1-0 lead.
The Roadrunners utilized an RBI double to extend their lead to 2-0.
Leonett put the Hilltoppers on the board in the top of the fourth with a two-RBI double to tie the game, 2-all.
A solo home run to left center put UTSA back on top in the bottom of the fourth, 3-2. The final five innings were scoreless. leading to the 3-2 result in favor of the Roadrunners.
The Hilltoppers continue their series with UTSA on Saturday at 2 p.m. CT at Roadrunner Field.