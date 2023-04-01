Western Kentucky dropped game two of its weekend baseball series to UTSA, 5-4, on Saturday afternoon at Roadrunner Field in San Antonio, Texas .
The loss dropped the Hilltoppers to 16-12 overall and 2-6 in Conference USA, while the Roadrunners improved to 22-6 overall and 7-1 in C-USA.
WKU freshman Dawson Hall made his fourth straight Saturday start in his eighth appearance of the season on the mound. The Bowling Green right-hander fanned four batters in 3 2/3 innings while surrendering five runs on five hits and three walks in his second consecutive losing decision. Cam Tullar made the lone bullpen appearance in the final 4 1/3 frames, allowing no runs on one hit and claiming three strikeouts.
At the plate, Lukas Farris was the only Hilltopper with a multi-hit performance in a 2-for-4 effort while also scoring one run of his own and Ty Batusich launched a solo home run to left in a 1-for-4 outing on the day.
UTSA got on the board first with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the second to take a 1-0 lead.
The Hilltoppers responded in the top of the third with an RBI walk with the bases loaded from Drew Reckart to tie it at 1-1.
A solo shot to left field from Batusich gave WKU the lead in the top of the fourth, 2-1.
Four runs from the Roadrunners in the bottom of the fourth took back the lead at 5-2.
An RBI double from Brett Blomquist in the top of the sixth cut the deficit to just two to put the score at 5-3.
A sacrifice fly from Aidan Gilroy made it a one-run game in the top of the ninth to put the score at 5-4, but the Tops offense stalled with two outs, resulting in the 5-4 loss to the Roadrunners.
The Hilltoppers conclude their series with UTSA on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. CT at Roadrunner Field.