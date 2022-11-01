Hilltoppers halt Blue Raiders, snap two-game skid
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers running back Kye Robichaux (8) runs the ball in the Tops’ 35-17 win over the Blue Raiders at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The Hilltoppers (4-3, 2-1), who will return home to face UAB on Friday, pick up the 600th win in program history and take a 36-35-1 lead in the 100 Miles of Hate rivalry with their seventh win in the last eight meetings. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)

Western Kentucky running back Kye Robichaux has been named among 81 players nominated for the 2022 Burlsworth Trophy, the organization announced Tuesday.