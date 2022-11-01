Western Kentucky Hilltoppers running back Kye Robichaux (8) runs the ball in the Tops’ 35-17 win over the Blue Raiders at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The Hilltoppers (4-3, 2-1), who will return home to face UAB on Friday, pick up the 600th win in program history and take a 36-35-1 lead in the 100 Miles of Hate rivalry with their seventh win in the last eight meetings. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky running back Kye Robichaux has been named among 81 players nominated for the 2022 Burlsworth Trophy, the organization announced Tuesday.
The trophy is named in honor of Brandon Burlsworth, former University of Arkansas walk-on and All-American offensive lineman. The Burlsworth Trophy is given to the most outstanding football player in America who began his career as a walk-on and has shown outstanding performance on the field. Each nominee must have begun his first season of participation with an FBS program without financial aid of any kind from his university's athletic department.
In 2021, Robichaux began his career with WKU as a true freshman walk-on and rushed for 332 yards and three touchdowns on the season. This year, Robichaux is the leading rusher for the Hilltoppers to date with 458 yards and three touchdowns, including a 6.7 yards per carry average. After his freshman campaign, Robichaux was awarded a scholarship and has been a key fixture in the WKU backfield.
The Burlsworth Trophy award ceremony to honor the three finalists and to announce the 2022 winner will Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. CT at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville, Ark.
The Hilltoppers will next travel to Charlotte for a matchup with the 49ers on Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.