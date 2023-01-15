Led by an appearance in the finals of the men's 60-meter dash by Demetrius Rolle, the Western Kentucky track & field team completed its first meet of the 2023 season Saturday at the Commodore Challenge in Nashville.
"We had some solid performances from the men," WKU head coach Brent Chumbley said in a news release. "Demetrius and Kaison (Barton) making the finals were good opening marks. The women struggled today, but the effort was there. We expect a good turnaround from them next weekend. The big take away this weekend is no major injuries, which is always a concern coming back from Christmas break."
Rolle won his heat in the 60-meter preliminary round with a time of 6.84 seconds to advance to the finals. He then improved his time to a mark of 6.81 in the final round to finish fifth overall in the event.
Barton added a big throw in the shot put to finish eighth overall at 15.57 meters (51 feet, 1 inch). John Elam joined him in the top-10 by hitting 14.66 meters (48-11¾).
On the women's side, Lucy Rutherford turned in the lone top-10 performance of the day with an 11:00.85 in the 3,000 meters. That time helped her finish ninth overall in the event.
The Hilltoppers will be back in action next weekend when they travel north for the Bellarmine Open on Friday.
WOMEN'S RESULTS
Mile
23rd – Rylee Evans – 5:26.76
25th – Jenna Vaughn – 5:41.31
800m
11th – Addie Frisch – 2:27.60
14th – Madeline Powell – 2:40.88
3000m
9th – Lucy Rutherford – 11:00.85
MEN'S RESULTS
Shot Put
8th – Kaison Barton – 15.57m (51-1)
10th – John Elam – 14.66m (48-11 ¾)
60m Hurdles
11th – Dailin Siggers – 8.77
60m
5th – Demetrius Rolle – 6.81 (Final)
8th – Demetrius Rolle – 6.84 (Heat Winner in Prelims)