Another Hilltopper has decided to enter the 2021 NFL Draft.
Western Kentucky senior cornerback Dionte Ruffin announced his intentions to enter the draft Friday with a post on Twitter.
"First and foremost, I would like to thank every single player and coach that has encouraged me to be a better man, on and off the field within my four year journey here at Western Kentucky University," Ruffin wrote. "I would also like to thank my family and all of my supporters who have been on this wild but amazing journey with me. I will miss my teammates but may the brotherhood always stay strong.
"A lifelong goal of mine is to become a professional athlete and I believe now is my chance to achieve this goal of mine. With that being said, I am declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft and prayerfully furthering my football career."
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Kenner, La., native started all 12 games in WKU's 5-7 season this fall with 23 tackles, an interception and 11 pass breakups. He also recovered a fumble. Ruffin was named to the All-Conference USA Second Team this season, and was named to the PFF College National Team of the Week on Sept. 19, after being named to the PFF College C-USA Team of the Week twice earlier in his career.
Ruffin has been a main contributor in Clayton White's defense the last four years, including starting every game last season and playing in all 12 as a sophomore. He appeared in 11 games as a true freshman out of Paulding County High School.
He could have been eligible to play another season of college football because the NCAA Division I Council in August approved a blanket waiver to give fall sport student-athletes an additional year of eligibility and an additional year to complete it.
Ruffin is the third WKU player to declare for the NFL Draft since the season concluded with a loss to Georgia State in the LendingTree Bowl on Dec. 26. Nickelback Trae Meadows announced his intentions Thursday in a post on Twitter, and safety Devon Key did the same Monday.
