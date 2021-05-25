May 1 is a day Dionté Ruffin will never forget.
While sitting through his graduation from Western Kentucky, he received two calls – the first from his agent, and the second from the Chicago Bears.
"It was just surreal. I had family there from Louisiana and Georgia. It was just an unreal moment," Ruffin said Saturday in a phone interview with the Daily News. "I was happy, but I had to keep my composure to get all the way through the graduation ceremony, but when it was all said and done I was able to enjoy it with my family and just soak it all in. It seemed unreal.
"I answered the phone in the middle of graduation and kind of kept my voice down. My agent called me first and gave me the heads up that the Chicago Bears would be reaching out to me in the next few minutes. As soon as the agent hung up I got a call from one of the player personnel people from the Chicago Bears and they told me they want to have me on board and want to sign me as an undrafted free agent."
Since then, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound defensive back is "living the dream." He signed as an undrafted free agent, made his way to Illinois, took part in rookie mini camp and is now continuing to work to try to find a spot with the organization.
"I'm hoping to solidify myself on the team, solidify a role, whether that's special teams, whether that's being on the field on defense," Ruffin said. "Regardless of what it is, I'm just ready to give the organization my all and let the world know it doesn't matter whether you're drafted or what round you go in – as long as you're dedicated and you're ready to work, everything can work out in your favor."
Ruffin recently finished a successful career at cornerback for WKU, where he helped lead one of the best pass defenses in the nation. In 2020 as a senior, he started every game for the second straight season and finished with 23 tackles, 11 pass breakups and an interception against BYU quarterback Zach Wilson – the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. His 11 breakups were second in C-USA and fifth nationally. The Hilltoppers' 68 pass breakups led the nation and their 177.3 pass yards allowed per game ranked eighth.
Ruffin was named an All-Conference USA Second Team selection and received the same honor from Phil Steele publications. He was a PFF College All-C-USA Third Team selection.
He was one of two WKU defensive backs to sign with an NFL team after the draft. Safety Devon Key inked a deal with Kansas City. Offensive lineman Jordan Meredith also signed with the Los Angeles Rams.
"I expect that everyone that signed to go in and just be ready to work," Ruffin said. "That's what WKU instilled in us, that we're always going to be ready to work no matter what the opportunity is."
The Kenner, La., native, who when he was younger had pack up and move from his home to a Best Western in Georgia to escape Hurricane Katrina, is back to staying in a hotel for now. This time, however, it's because he's going after his dream of playing in the NFL.
Ruffin left for Illinois on May 12 and has been staying in Lake Forest while going through workouts. He had a day to establish himself there, before physicals and rookie mini camp started.
"It was just football at that point," Ruffin said. "We were on the field – helmets only – but it was full-paced practices and full-paced meetings and after the 16th we started strength and conditioning. Now we're just in the phase of strength and conditioning and harping more on the playbook, trying to get all the things sorted out for the rookies."
The Bears told Ruffin during the May 1 call they wanted him to come in and play nickelback, he says, but during practices he rotated through different positions in the secondary and he says he's "perfectly fine with whatever."
Making the transition easier is the fact that Joel Iyiegbuniwe – a South Warren graduate and former Hilltopper – is a linebacker with the Bears, and Ruffin says the two spoke after Ruffin signed.
"He told me whatever I need to just give him a call and if we want to sit down and talk over the playbook we can do that, if we want to go get some food he'll show me around the city and things like that, we can do that," Ruffin said. "Iggy has been a big help for me. It makes things easier having someone you've known before."
For now, though, the former two-star recruit is continuing to work and trying to solidify his role with the Bears, and is hoping to provide inspiration to others who have had to overcome adversity while trying to reach their goals.
"Just have faith. I've been through a lot with my upbringing, losing family members and things of that nature," Ruffin said. "For anybody that sees this interview or hears this interview, just keep going. Even when times get tough, just keep going. God will guide you in the right direction and it'll all work out in the end of the day as long as you have faith and believe in yourself."