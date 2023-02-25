Western Kentucky held UAB star guard Jordan "Jelly" Walker, the leading scorer in Conference USA this season, to a mere eight points Saturday night in front of the biggest crowd of the season – 5,623 announced attendance – at E.A. Diddle Arena.
That was good.
But the Blazers similarly put the clamps on the Tops' leading scorer, junior guard Dayvion McKnight, holding him to only four points in a matchup of C-USA's preseason top-two teams in the coaches' poll.
That was bad.
UAB found did a better job of outsourcing that lost scoring production, getting a 17-point night from Eric Gaines off the bench and a season-high 14 points from former Franklin-Simpson High School star Tavin Lovan to claim a 72-60 road win.
"It's very obvious to everyone who's seen us play, it's very hard for us to manufacture enough baskets when (McKnight) scores four points," WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. "There's just not enough other opportunities out there. And we knew we were going to have to do something special to beat that team tonight and we had to make some shots.
"And we probably only made five and that's probably a low that we've had recently. In the paint area, they punished us, they just punished us in the paint."
WKU (15-14 overall, 7-11 C-USA) jumped out to a quick start on senior night for Jairus Hamilton, Emmanuel Akot and injured guard Luke Frampton. In the final home game of the season, the Tops put together an 11-2 run to grab an early 3-6 lead.
Trouble loomed when WKU's 7-foot-5 center Jamarion Sharp picked up his second foul and had to take a seat on the bench. The absence of the nation's leading shot blocker in the paint was an open invitation to the Blazers, who put together a 13-4 run in the four-plus minutes Sharp was off the floor to grab a 22-15 lead with 9:12 left in the first half.
The Tops scrambled back, twice taking the lead – the last on Akot's jumper that made it 29-28 with 1:23 left in the first – before UAB (22-8, 13-6) finished with a 5-0 run to grab a 33-29 halftime lead.
"We rolled the dice once we went down, came back and played zone and survived that first half," Stansbury said. "We got into the locker room, still two fouls (on Sharp) and only down four. But we never could get that run going in the second half."
UAB's 1-3-1 zone proved too tough to crack, as the big-bodied Blazers stuffed the lane and left McKnight no room to operate. Without his normal scoring output and little support from WKU's outside shooters, the Tops struggled to keep pace – apart from the contribution of Hamilton, who had a stellar 7-of-11 night with three 3-pointers and a game-high 20 points.
The Blazers surged out of the halftime break with a 14-2 run in a four-minute span to extend their lead to 55-39.
WKU answered with a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to nine points, but never got closer the rest of the way.
UAB won the turnover battle, forcing 17 while only committing nine. And the Blazers grinded down the Tops inside, outscoring WKU 46-24 in the paint.
"I think they hit us with that 1-3-1 in the second half – that was big," Hamilton said. "Got (McKnight) out of the ball screen, got (Sharp) out of the ball screens coming off of lobs. We just had to make shots in different ways that we really weren't used to, so I think that's really what hit us. But you know, it's just one game – we've got to chalk it up and move on."
Gaines did much of his damage from the perimeter, while Lovan – who finished with a season-high 14 points along with five rebounds, four assists and two steals in his best game of the season – worked the driving lanes.
UAB big man Trey Jemison added a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and KJ Buffen had nine points and seven boards.
Dontaie Allen joined Hamilton in double digits with 10 points, while Akot and Sharped added nine points each.
The Tops are back on the road to close out the regular season, facing UTEP on Thursday before finishing up with a trip to North Texas two days later.